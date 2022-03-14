Queensbury school district faces $5 million lawsuit over bus bullying

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million federal lawsuit after two students allegedly experienced bullying, harassment and discrimination while riding the school bus.

An unnamed parent of two students who attended the William H. Barton Intermediate School filed a lawsuit against the district and its officials, claiming that the administration was aware of the incidents and chose to take "ineffective remedial measures."

According to documents filed by the plaintiff with Finn Law Offices, the brother and sister were threatened with rape and told to engage in sexual acts with each other by older students riding the bus.

The children's mother is bringing the lawsuit against the district as a whole as well as school officials and employees named in the complaint, including Superintendent Kyle Gannon, assistant superintendents Amy Georgeadis and Denise Troelstra, school psychologist Monique Agans, Principal Michael Branningan and the driver of bus 233, Kenneth Bee.

The mother claims that school officials attempted to downplay and cover up the behavior occurring on the bus by stating the isolated incident would be investigated.

The documents, filed in U.S. District Court, state on Jan. 29, 2021, while on the bus the young boy was told to allow his sister to perform sexual acts on him and the same student threatened to rape the young girl and her mother.

Their mother states that this repeated pattern of sexual harassment has affected both her children to the point they now visit therapists and have trouble carrying out daily tasks or going to school out of fear.

The lawsuit claims the school showed the mother only a partial clip of video footage from the bus when she requested to see the taping of the day in question.

When she was granted access to the full video, she claims the driver (Bee) "had no control over the children." The documents state children were watching and sharing pornographic images and videos, shouting "rape," and threatening other students based on physical appearance.

According to the New York State Department of Education's guidelines, school districts must report all incidents involving discrimination, harassment or bullying even if no disciplinary action is taken.

The documents filed by Ryan Finn on behalf of the children's mother states that schools often underreport these incidents to avoid losing funding or jeopardizing the administrators' positions.

Despite the mother's claims of harassment and discrimination being "founded," the district reported zero incidents for the 2020-2021 school year.

Before the January 2021 incident, the documents state the girl told her mother that her brother was being made fun of on the bus in October 2020, just a month after the children began attending the school. The incidents were promptly reported, according to the mother, and she was assured action would be taken. The lawsuit claims the boy was repeatedly called "gay" and "ugly," which drove him to threaten to hurt himself.

School officials were allegedly aware of the severity of the bullying and left the incidents unreported.

"It is alleged that all individual defendants had knowledge of the bullying/harassment endured by the ... plaintiffs yet failed to take appropriate action to address the serious situation, thereby condoning the behavior and sending a message that the behavior was acceptable," the March 10 lawsuit reads.

Superintendent Gannon offered a statement regarding the claims.

“The district is always committed to working with families to ensure the well-being of our students. We continue to work to maintain a safe and nurturing environment. We always take these matters seriously and do not believe there has been any wrongdoing by the district or the individuals named in the lawsuit. Federal privacy laws prohibit us from speaking further on this pending litigation,” Gannon said.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.