Queensbury school district changes busing to separate younger and older riders

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District has announced bus route changes.

In an email sent to parents in August, the district explained the new transportation plans for middle school students would separately bus Queensbury Middle School and William H. Barton Intermediate School students. This plan separates the fourth and fifth graders from riding with the older children in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

“We have collaboratively worked together with our transportation department to be able to split some of our William H. Barton Intermediate/Queensbury Middle School bus runs. This means that some buses will solely transport WHBI students while others will only transport QMS students. Safety on our buses is always a priority,” the email stated.

The district said “safety on the bus” was the main reason for the new routes, as well as more efficient runs with “reduced traffic on campus.”

In March, The Post-Star reported a lawsuit was filed against the district and school officials for alleged bullying and harassment of two children on the buses.

In the documents, the mother of two former students claimed inappropriate material was shared and suggestions of a sexual nature were made by older students on the bus that her children rode.

The incidents continued until the children no longer attended school in the district, the lawsuit stated.