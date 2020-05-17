Queensbury school delays capital project vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials have decided to remove the proposed $15 million capital project from the ballot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education on May 11 voted to postpone the vote on the project.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the board understands how the coronavirus shutdown is affecting the community.

“We live here too. We see what’s taking place and we want them to know that we care about them,” he said.

The board in March had approved putting the project on the ballot. The scope of the project work included installing a new boiler system at the William H. Barton Intermediate School; replacing and removing asbestos materials from the soffit and canopy at the elementary school; and installing a new roof at the middle school.

One of the only instructional components of the project would be renovation of the science classrooms, which were original to the building back in the 1950s when it was the high school

Work at the transportation facility includes replacing the bus lift and adding some storage space.

The district would have received about 70% of the cost reimbursed through state aid.