Queensbury school considering overriding tax cap to help with long-term finances

Timbs said the district has a fantastic program and needs to maintain it.

Exceeding the tax cap requires approval from at least 60% of voters instead of a simple majority. Districts that stay within the cap need only a majority for budget approval.

Timbs said during the last two years, the district has been operating at a surplus. For the 10 previous years, it had a deficit that was plugged with money from the fund balance.

Raising the tax levy would also help pay for capital projects. The district had planned a $14 million capital project of maintenance items such as roof replacement and boiler systems for a fall vote, but postponed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timbs cited the example of another district that stayed under the cap for multiple years. Over the course of eight years, it left $41 million on the table that could have been collected from taxpayers and used to pay for their capital project, without needing to bond it.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said raising the tax levy would increase needed revenues.

“We know we need to do a small override this year,” he said.

Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent of business, said it is still very early in the process and the district does not know what its state aid is going to be.

