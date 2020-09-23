Queensbury school briefly evacuated after gas leak

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Elementary School was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday after the district was alerted to a small gas leak in the basement of the school.

As a precaution, the school was evacuated to outdoor learning spaces away from the building until the leak was resolved.

The evacuation lasted approximately 15 minutes. Students then returned to their classrooms.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in an email to parents that at no time were any students or employees in danger or exposed to the small gas leak. The leak issue has been resolved.

