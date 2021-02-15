Queensbury school board won't revisit decision not to play higher-risk winter sports

Borgos said that where there have been cases among athletes, particularly on college campuses, it has been caused by activity off the field, including gatherings where there was not social distancing.

Borgos said he has not seen any dramatic spikes in positivity rates as a result of competition resuming in other parts of the state.

Although there were a few cases of the UK strain of the virus in the region, he has not seen many cases or other variants.

“If we start to see concerning problems, we will reassess what we’re doing,” he said.

Defend decision

Board members reiterated some of their positions as to why they voted the way they did last week. Joseph Scriver said he appreciated all the input but said he voted his conscious in deciding against the higher-risk sports.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If there were one instance of somebody being infected because of high-risk sports and it means the loss of life, I couldn’t live with myself,” he said.

Kathleen Holser was also a no vote. She said she appreciated the passion of the students, who had submitted letters to the board. However, she said the resumption of these sports does not mean they are safe or without risk.