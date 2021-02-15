Queensbury school board won't revisit decision not to play higher-risk winter sports

QUEENSBURY — Higher-risk winter sports will not go forward at Queensbury as the Board of Education on Monday declined to reconsider its decision last week.
The board voted 5-4 on Feb. 8 to not to proceed with playing basketball, wrestling and ice hockey. Students walked out of classes in protest the day after the decision.
“We appreciate the understanding of the community and cannot stress enough that it was a very difficult decision. At this point, the board is going to stand by the decision not to move ahead with higher-risk sports,” said board President Daniel Mannix at a special workshop meeting on Monday.
Mannix’s statement came at the end of the meeting after 90 minutes of discussion about the board’s next big decision — whether to participate in the “Fall II” higher-risk sports of football and volleyball. Soccer and field hockey are also set for Fall II. All were postponed in September.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the Fall II sports season is set to begin on March 7. He said he and Athletic Director Rich Keys plan to submit safety plans to the board by Friday for discussion at a workshop meeting on Feb. 22. Then, the board would have a special meeting on Feb. 25 to decide whether to proceed.
Gannon said it is a tight timetable. All Section II schools need to decide if they are in or out by March 3.
Board members had requested more information about the safety of playing sports. Dr. William Borgos, medical director for Warren County Health Services, gave a presentation about some of the reasoning that went into the county’s decision that school districts could allow student-athletes to take part in those sports if they chose.
The county weighs factors such as positivity rates, the presence of COVID variants, hospitalization rates and the ability of Warren County Health Services to track and trace cases, according to Borgos.
He said the positivity rates have been trending down. The 7-day rolling average is about 2.5% in Warren County.
Gannon the district as a whole on Jan. 11 had 26 active COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.9%. That is compared with just one case as of Monday — a 0.04% rate.
Borgos stressed that precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing have to be in place.
“This is not a return to normal. Nobody at the county level said ‘throw the balls on the court, throw the pucks on the rink, go play,’” he said.
“We felt that this was an opportunity for structured activity in a highly controlled environment,” he added.
It is a matter of risk mitigation, according to Borgos.
Borgos said that where there have been cases among athletes, particularly on college campuses, it has been caused by activity off the field, including gatherings where there was not social distancing.
Borgos said he has not seen any dramatic spikes in positivity rates as a result of competition resuming in other parts of the state.
Although there were a few cases of the UK strain of the virus in the region, he has not seen many cases or other variants.
“If we start to see concerning problems, we will reassess what we’re doing,” he said.
Defend decision
Board members reiterated some of their positions as to why they voted the way they did last week. Joseph Scriver said he appreciated all the input but said he voted his conscious in deciding against the higher-risk sports.
“If there were one instance of somebody being infected because of high-risk sports and it means the loss of life, I couldn’t live with myself,” he said.
Kathleen Holser was also a no vote. She said she appreciated the passion of the students, who had submitted letters to the board. However, she said the resumption of these sports does not mean they are safe or without risk.
“Now is not the time to relax our actions or deviate from our plan. We need to work harder. There is light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines and yes, things are getting better, that doesn’t mean that we let up,” she said “Our first priority needs to be the full reopening of our schools with students in attendance daily and in person.”
Board member Amy Molloy also struggled with the decision but had voted yes.
“It’s not about fear. It’s not about emotion. I appreciate and believe that we need to follow the science and that includes mental health,” she said.
Board member Francis Cabana Jr. also said he worried about the mental health of students and people struggling with depression.
He read a letter from one of the students, who said they had been bullied when they were young, and asking the board to reconsider.
“Sports has been an outlet from the everyday battle they have with depression and anxiety,” he said choking up as he read it.
Mannix said he believes the district should listen to the experts from all the counties.
“They’ve all gone through their analysis, they’ve all gone through their testing. They know it’s safe for kids,” he said.
Other board members who voted no on the original motion are Patricia Belden, who is assistant Director of Warren County Health Services, Tim Weaver and Stacy Flaherty. Michael Shea had also voted in favor.
In response to some concerns about that students who do not play sports are being excluded from opportunities, Gannon reported that he is working to get more clubs and extracurricular activities. He has met with the drama club and they are going to put on a production.
There are 20 clubs at the high school that are set to resume activities. He is also working to restore programs at the middle school.
“We are full steam ahead in trying to get as much for our kids as we can,” he said.
Schools moving ahead
Many other area high schools are already moving forward with the abbreviated “higher-risk” winter sports season. The first boys and girls basketball games were held on Friday.
Most area schools are playing basketball games within their own counties.
Separate hybrid leagues have been set up for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.
A few schools are trying to set up schedules on their own. Hudson Falls, which only approved higher risk play on Friday, is one of those schools. Athletic Director Vince Medici said he’s lined up six games against Greenwich, Scotia and Hoosick Falls, and hopes to find at least one more opponent.
The ability to play sports is dependent upon coronavirus infections numbers remaining low. If the rolling seven-day average in any county, or the Capital Region, goes above 4.0 percent, sports may be paused or shut down.
Spectators are not allowed at any high school sports events.
Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.
