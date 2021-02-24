Queensbury school board to meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. to decide on higher-risk fall sports

QUEENSBURY — The school board will decide Thursday whether to allow the higher-risk Fall 2 sports of football and volleyball.

The meeting time has been changed to 7 p.m. from a previously announced time of 6 p.m. People can join the meeting via Zoom. The Meeting ID is 993 3526 8151 and the Passcode is 319069.

The public forum will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes with up to three minutes given to each speaker.

The board on Feb. 8 had voted 5-4 not to participate in the higher-risk winter sports of basketball, wrestling and ice hockey. The decision sparked a protest in which students walked out of classes the day after the decision. The board declined to revisit the decision.

One of the board members who voted against allowing higher-risk winter sports, Joseph Scriver, abruptly resigned from the board on Monday.

Also voting no on the winter sports motion were board Vice President Tim Weaver and members Stacy Flaherty, Kathleen Holser and Patricia Belden, who is assistant director of Warren County Health Services.

Board President Daniel Mannix and members Francis Cabana, Amy Molloy and Michael Shea voted to allow the higher-risk winter sports.

If the vote breaks down the same way for the Fall 2 higher-risk sports, there would be a tie, the motion would fail and the sports would not be played.

