Queensbury school board to hold workshop tonight about winter sports

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting on Monday to discuss whether the district should participate in higher-risk winter sports.

The board voted 5-4 on Feb. 8 to not proceed with playing basketball and ice hockey. Students walked out of classes in protest last Tuesday after the decision.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and be held via Zoom. The link can be found on the district's website. There will be no public comment.

