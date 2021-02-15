Queensbury school board to hold workshop tonight about winter sports

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting on Monday to discuss whether the district should participate in higher-risk winter sports.
The board voted 5-4 on Feb. 8 to not proceed with playing basketball and ice hockey. Students walked out of classes in protest last Tuesday after the decision.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and be held via Zoom. The link can be found on the district's website. There will be no public comment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
