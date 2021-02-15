 Skip to main content
Queensbury school board to hold workshop tonight about winter sports
1 comment

Queensbury school board to hold workshop tonight about winter sports

Winter sports rally

Queensbury students walked out of class on Tuesday after the school board's decision on Monday not to proceed with higher-risk winter sports. The Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting tonight to discuss the issue further.

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting on Monday to discuss whether the district should participate in higher-risk winter sports.

The board voted 5-4 on Feb. 8 to not proceed with playing basketball and ice hockey. Students walked out of classes in protest last Tuesday after the decision.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and be held via Zoom. The link can be found on the district's website. There will be no public comment.

