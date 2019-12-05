QUEENSBURY — Kyle Gannon will officially be appointed as Queensbury’s next superintendent of schools at the school board's Monday night meeting.
The Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Room of Queensbury High School.
Gannon, who currently serves as assistant superintendent for instruction, will replace the retiring Douglas Huntley, effective Feb. 1.
The board began its search in July and announced last month that Gannon was selected as the sole finalist based upon input from groups in the district.
“After careful review and deliberation, it became clear that Mr. Gannon was the best candidate. His strong background and leadership experiences throughout his career as both a teacher and an administrator demonstrated his ability to support all students and the mission of Queensbury school district,” said Board of Education President Jill Borgos in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Borgos went on to say that Gannon has extensive knowledge of effective programming, evidence-based educational practices, community and regional engagement budgeting efficiency and knowledge of district operations.
Gannon served as principal of William H. Barton Intermediate School from 2006 to 2014. Then, he served as the elementary school principal until 2016, when he was promoted to his current position. His teaching career began in 1996, when he served as a second-, third- and sixth-grade teacher, as well as the English Department chairman.
Gannon said he is honored that the board has selected him as the next superintendent.
“I am excited to continue and build upon the important work that is happening across the district. I look forward to working with the Board of Education, district staff and families to continue to enhance educational opportunities for all Queensbury students,” he said in a news release.
Gannon earned his associate degree in early childhood education from SUNY Cobleskill in May 1993. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1995 and master’s degree in educational psychology in 1997. He holds the school district administrator certification and has completed the New York State Superintendent Development Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.