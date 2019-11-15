{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle Gannon

Kyle Gannon, assistant superintendent for instruction at Queensbury Union Free School District, gives out high-fives as students arrive at the William H. Barton Intermediate School for the first day of school in September 2017.

 Michael Goot file photo, mgoot@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury school board, in its search for a new superintendent of schools, has narrowed the field of qualified candidates to one sole finalist: Kyle Gannon, the district's current assistant superintendent for instruction. 

The announcement was made on the Queensbury Union Free School District's website.

The school board began the search process in July, a process that included an online survey to obtain feedback from the community regarding the characteristics, skills and experiences desired in the next superintendent for the district. The board received over 1,000 responses to the survey, and subsequently used the results to create a candidate profile for the next superintendent of schools.

The board conducted initial interviews and selected two candidates to be interviewed by two advisory committees made up of community members, faculty, staff, administration, parents and students. Based upon the initial interviews and in-depth feedback from the advisory committees, the school board decided to move a finalist forward.

As part of the finalist process, Gannon will present his entrance plan to the public at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Queensbury Room near the front entrance of Queensbury High School, according to the district's announcement. It is expected that the session will be about 45 minutes.

Thursday's presentation is open to all community members, parents, staff members and students. The board will then conduct a final interview later that evening. 

The new superintendent would succeed Douglas Huntley, who in July announced his decision to retire effective Jan. 31, 2020.

