QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury school board, in its search for a new superintendent of schools, has narrowed the field of qualified candidates to one sole finalist: Kyle Gannon, the district's current assistant superintendent for instruction.
The announcement was made on the Queensbury Union Free School District's website.
The school board began the search process in July, a process that included an online survey to obtain feedback from the community regarding the characteristics, skills and experiences desired in the next superintendent for the district. The board received over 1,000 responses to the survey, and subsequently used the results to create a candidate profile for the next superintendent of schools.
The board conducted initial interviews and selected two candidates to be interviewed by two advisory committees made up of community members, faculty, staff, administration, parents and students. Based upon the initial interviews and in-depth feedback from the advisory committees, the school board decided to move a finalist forward.
You have free articles remaining.
As part of the finalist process, Gannon will present his entrance plan to the public at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Queensbury Room near the front entrance of Queensbury High School, according to the district's announcement. It is expected that the session will be about 45 minutes.
Thursday's presentation is open to all community members, parents, staff members and students. The board will then conduct a final interview later that evening.
The new superintendent would succeed Douglas Huntley, who in July announced his decision to retire effective Jan. 31, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.