Queensbury school board member resigns without explanation

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Board of Education member Joe Scriver resigned from the board Monday without explanation.
Board President Daniel Mannix read a brief statement at the start of Monday’s workshop meeting.
“We received a resignation today from board member Joe Scriver. I just wanted to take a minute to thank him for his many years of service, dedicated service. He brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the board and he will be sorely missed,” Mannix said.
Scriver’s resignation letter consisted simply of an email sent at 11:22 a.m. Monday to Mannix, board Vice President Tim Weaver and Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon, according to a copy obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.
“Please accept this as my resignation from the (Queensbury Union Free School District) Board of Education, effective immediately. It has been a privilege and an honor to have been associated with QUFSD,” Scriver wrote.
Scriver had been on the board for about 8 ½ years.
Scriver did not return an email or Facebook message seeking comment. A telephone number listed for him was out of service.
There was no further discussion at Monday’s meeting about the now-vacant position, as the board turned its attention to presentations on the budget and the Fall 2 sports season.
Whether to participate in the higher-risk sports has been a contentious issue for the district. The board on Feb. 8 voted 5-4 not to participate in the winter sports of basketball, wrestling and ice hockey. Scriver was one of the board members who voted against taking part.
Students walked out of classes in protest the day after the decision.
The board declined to revisit its decision at its Feb. 15 meeting. At that meeting, Scriver justified his decision by saying: “If there were one instance of somebody being infected because of high-risk sports and it means the loss of life, I couldn’t live with myself.”
The board will make a decision about the higher-risk Fall 2 sports of football and volleyball at its meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
On Monday, Athletics Director Rich Keys made a presentation about the protocols for the season, which would start in March. There would be temperature screenings and required attendance logs for all practices and games for contact tracing.
The games will be restricted to take place just within the county, according to Keys. There would be face coverings required at all times and hand sanitizer available. The ball would be sanitized throughout the game. Attendance would be limited to two people per participant.
Board member Francis Cabana Jr. cited some figures from a study of schools that played high school football during the fall, which found that the average play lasted 4 to 6 seconds. The offensive and defensive linesmen were in contact with the other player for a little over 5 minutes per game.
“No player on either football team, if they play both offense and defense, will incur over 11 minutes of continuous contact, which is under the CDC guidelines of no more than 15 minutes of continuous contact.”
When asked on Tuesday whether the debate over sports had influenced Scriver’s decision to resign, Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said Scriver did not mention anything to him about that.
Gannon thanked Scriver for his service.
He said the board will have to discuss in the future about how to fill the position.