Queensbury school board member resigns without explanation

Whether to participate in the higher-risk sports has been a contentious issue for the district. The board on Feb. 8 voted 5-4 not to participate in the winter sports of basketball, wrestling and ice hockey. Scriver was one of the board members who voted against taking part.

Students walked out of classes in protest the day after the decision.

The board declined to revisit its decision at its Feb. 15 meeting. At that meeting, Scriver justified his decision by saying: “If there were one instance of somebody being infected because of high-risk sports and it means the loss of life, I couldn’t live with myself.”

The board will make a decision about the higher-risk Fall 2 sports of football and volleyball at its meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Monday, Athletics Director Rich Keys made a presentation about the protocols for the season, which would start in March. There would be temperature screenings and required attendance logs for all practices and games for contact tracing.

The games will be restricted to take place just within the county, according to Keys. There would be face coverings required at all times and hand sanitizer available. The ball would be sanitized throughout the game. Attendance would be limited to two people per participant.