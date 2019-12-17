Queensbury's septic system inspection law may be headed to court

QUEENSBURY — The town may have to defend its new septic system inspection law in court.

The law is being challenged by resident George Cholakis of Pilot Knob Road.

He and his wife asked the Town Board to exempt them from the law after they transferred their house deed to a trust that they control. The law requires an inspection with every transfer of ownership, whether or not money is exchanged.

But the Cholakis family argued that they were currently the only beneficiaries of the trust and that they only moved the ownership there for estate planning purposes. They said that in such a scenario, they should not have to get the system inspected.

The board unanimously rejected that argument at Monday’s meeting.

Now the Cholakis family must pay thousands of dollars to dig up the frozen ground so that inspectors can check their distribution box, which is a required part of the inspection. It is much cheaper to dig it up before the ground freezes, but owners have complained that it’s not cheap even then. Cholakis estimated it would cost him $1,500 in good weather. An owner who had to dig up his last winter spent $2,000 — twice as much as it would have cost him in summer.