Queensbury's septic system inspection law may be headed to court

QUEENSBURY — The town may have to defend its new septic system inspection law in court.
The law is being challenged by resident George Cholakis of Pilot Knob Road.
He and his wife asked the Town Board to exempt them from the law after they transferred their house deed to a trust that they control. The law requires an inspection with every transfer of ownership, whether or not money is exchanged.
But the Cholakis family argued that they were currently the only beneficiaries of the trust and that they only moved the ownership there for estate planning purposes. They said that in such a scenario, they should not have to get the system inspected.
The board unanimously rejected that argument at Monday’s meeting.
Now the Cholakis family must pay thousands of dollars to dig up the frozen ground so that inspectors can check their distribution box, which is a required part of the inspection. It is much cheaper to dig it up before the ground freezes, but owners have complained that it’s not cheap even then. Cholakis estimated it would cost him $1,500 in good weather. An owner who had to dig up his last winter spent $2,000 — twice as much as it would have cost him in summer.
However, town officials said they don’t expect the Cholakis family to shell out the money to dig it up now.
“It’s either that or we’re going to court,” Supervisor John Strough said, adding that he expects to go to court.
But he wants the family to reconsider.
“To me, why don’t you spend the money on getting it fixed instead of attorneys,” he said. “Let’s just do the right thing.”
There is no outward indication that the system is not working, but it is more than 20 years old, which means the odds are not good.
Of the 43 systems inspected since the law went into effect on Jan. 1, 25 have failed, Strough said.
Strough noted that the house can now be transferred to a new owner, such as the couple’s children, without a new deed being issued. That means the house could be transferred from generation to generation without ever triggering the inspection law again, as long as it remains “owned” by the trust.
It was exactly that situation — generations of owners who never get their septic system inspected — that board members wanted the law to prevent. That’s why they decided all ownership transfers require an inspection, not just when an owner sells to a stranger.
The board stuck to that decision Monday.
“We didn’t want any exceptions,” Strough said.
Studies of the Lake George water have suggested that many septic systems in the area are leaking into the lake.
“There’s clearly a need” for an inspection law, Strough said. “The Town Board was very concerned with the condition of the septic systems in the waterfront zone. … We are very concerned about the ones that don’t work properly.”
