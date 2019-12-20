Queensbury's new highway garage will cost $3M

QUEENSBURY — The bids are in, and the town is officially building a $3 million highway garage.

That is higher than recent predictions, but Supervisor John Strough said it is within the town’s ability to pay.

As recently as October, Strough said at a town workshop meeting the cost would be “considerably less” than $2.75 million, but he now says he is satisfied with the bids.

He noted the original design was estimated to cost $5 million.

“I said, let’s keep it closer to $3 million,” he said.

The town will pay cash, using its savings rather than taking out a loan. Town officials had made some effort to assure contractors they had the money, but the unusual arrangement didn’t seem to bother companies. Eight general construction contractors bid on the project. Five were within $125,000 of each other.

“We’ve managed to save for it,” Strough said. “We will not be burdening the future economic downturns with additional cost.”

The current highway garage will not be demolished. It will remain in use for “cold storage.”