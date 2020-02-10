Queensbury's broken sewer pipe under control at last

QUEENSBURY — The “beast” has been mastered.
In the dark Saturday night, Queensbury wastewater department workers finally got a bypass working to stop sewage from going through a broken pipe near Quaker Road.
By Monday morning, workers had emptied the sewer pond that had been created as a last-ditch effort to keep sewage from contaminating the wetlands.
Then contractors dug 8 feet down to find the broken pipe and repair it, a job that took all day.
That means the job took seven full days, and it’s not done yet. Once the pipe is tested and covered with dirt, town crews have to dismantle the bypass pipe, possibly during another snowstorm.
Accolades are already coming in.
New Town Board member Harrison Freer wrote a page of praise, entitled “When the Fit Hits the Shan.”
“While our thanks go out to the entire crew, it is my humble opinion that this was a case of leadership at its best and I’d like to recognized Ivan Bell of IBS, Bruce Hutchinson of O’Connor, Sid Sharpe of Pump Services and Chris Harrington of Town of Queensbury Wastewater. Great job! It is an honor to see such outstanding efforts,” he wrote.
He also thanked the workers, who were on scene for more than 15 hours a day, during an ice storm, a snowstorm and below-freezing weather.
“On behalf of a very grateful community, thanks for a job well done,” he wrote.
And he singled out the anonymous caller who notified the town of a suspicious stench on Monday night.
“Their community concern helped prevent literally thousands of gallons of sewage into the nearby wetlands. Their actions also allowed the team above (to) develop a plan to prevent the break from expanding into the nearby Halfway Brook watershed, which would have had a much larger environmental impact,” Freer wrote.
That call came in about 8 p.m. Monday. Harrington said the town always acts immediately when it gets after-hours calls regarding possible sewer or water breaks, and that the location of this one told him right away that there was a serious problem. He has dealt with bad breaks in the area before, and has wanted to replace the pipe for years, calling it “the beast.” He said a break in the wetlands, far from the road, during terrible winter weather might be the “worst case scenario.”
He estimated it would cost $1.5 million to replace the entire pipe, which is 10,000 feet long.
It’s not yet clear how much the repair will cost the town. Harrington is asking the Town Board to authorize $50,000 as a starting point.
He needs to pay overtime for his full staff, which worked on Monday night, Tuesday until 11 p.m., and all day and into the evening Saturday, in addition to their normal weekday shifts.
Then there’s the contractors: Pump Service & Supply, which provided the equipment to build the bypass pipe; IBS Septic, which provided technical assistance, put together the bypass pipe in the end and ran two trucks pumping out the sewage pond every 45 minutes Friday through Saturday;
Town workers could not do the repair because it involved trench training to work 8 feet underground.
The final bill is not yet known.
