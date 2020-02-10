Queensbury's broken sewer pipe under control at last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“On behalf of a very grateful community, thanks for a job well done,” he wrote.

And he singled out the anonymous caller who notified the town of a suspicious stench on Monday night.

“Their community concern helped prevent literally thousands of gallons of sewage into the nearby wetlands. Their actions also allowed the team above (to) develop a plan to prevent the break from expanding into the nearby Halfway Brook watershed, which would have had a much larger environmental impact,” Freer wrote.

That call came in about 8 p.m. Monday. Harrington said the town always acts immediately when it gets after-hours calls regarding possible sewer or water breaks, and that the location of this one told him right away that there was a serious problem. He has dealt with bad breaks in the area before, and has wanted to replace the pipe for years, calling it “the beast.” He said a break in the wetlands, far from the road, during terrible winter weather might be the “worst case scenario.”

He estimated it would cost $1.5 million to replace the entire pipe, which is 10,000 feet long.

It’s not yet clear how much the repair will cost the town. Harrington is asking the Town Board to authorize $50,000 as a starting point.