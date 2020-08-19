Queensbury residents press for siren to be silenced

“That siren was turned off and silent for 7 years. The Fire Department had a 100% response rate,” he said. “It’s turned off 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. But the response rate is still a fantastic 100%.”

That led him to only one possible conclusion, he added.

“So, there are other means. There is no need for the siren now,” he said.

He played the siren during Monday’s meeting. It drowned out all conversation.

Several other neighbors also came to the meeting to express their concerns. They asked the board to withhold the next contract with the department until firefighters agree to turn off the siren.

“We want this not to be a vote against our volunteers but a vote for our quality of life in our neighborhood,” Jarosh said.

The board unanimously approved the contract.

Supervisor John Strough seemed to dismiss the concerns.

“I know, I know,” he said, interrupting Jarosh at the start of his statement.

Later he said he had looked for quieter sirens, but none are available.

“They were all pretty intrusive. The decibel levels were the same,” he said.