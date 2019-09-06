HALFMOON — A Queensbury couple was charged felony and misdemeanor counts Sunday during a traffic stop on the Northway, police records show.
Kristina M. Ray, 34, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts when she was found to have narcotics in a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lanes south of Exit 8 on Sunday morning, according to the State Police public information website.
Troopers determined a man who was with her, Brian J. Ray, 33, was violating an order of protection, which led to his arrest on felony criminal contempt and aggravated family offense charges, records show. He also had unspecified drugs, which led to a misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance count.
Kristina Ray was found to have a quantity of narcotics that led to felony and misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to State Police.
She was released pending prosecution, while Brian Ray was sent to Saratoga County Jail pending further court action.
