Queensbury residents ask for residential zone protection from 'uninspected hotels'

“We need zones where families can enjoy residential life,” she said. “We didn’t choose to live next to a hotel.”

James Dobkowski proposed not allowing short-term rentals near children, but Supervisor John Strough noted that could change regularly.

“That would be extremely difficult,” Strough said.

But board member Amanda Magee said she was not willing to simply abandon the problem because it was difficult. People without children would also find it distressing to live next to a year-round short-term rental, she said.

“I can’t imagine living with that,” she said.

She and Freer said they would work to find a solution, which would likely require tweaking the new short-term rental law.

The board passed the short-term rental law in May.

The law did not restrict rentals but regulated them. Among the rules: rental properties had to provide off-street parking, and no renters or their guests could park overnight on the street; the maximum occupancy is two people per bedroom, plus two; and neighbors must be given a contact person’s name, address and telephone number to call with any problems. The contact person must respond to the site within an hour of receiving the complaint. Anyone who violates the law can be fined up to $950 per offense.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.