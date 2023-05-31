Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jessica Botehlo, a partner in the Saratoga law firm of Harris-Pero & Botelho, PLLC, was recently recognized for her service as president of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York.

In a news release on Thursday, it said that she is set to complete her term this summer.

Botelho focuses her law practice in the areas of elder law and estate planning and settlement. She first joined Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York in 2016, later serving as secretary and then vice-president before being named President in July 2022.

Botelho, a Queensbury resident and Albany Law School alum, said the council is a strong networking opportunity for members. She encourages accounting, legal, banking, trust, insurance and financial planning professionals, especially those just starting their careers, to attend an upcoming event.

“I am proud to have served the council over the last five years,” she said. “And I know it is in great hands with our incoming president, Sarah Dorsey, of Dorsey Tax & Accounting.”

Established in 1936, the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York includes nearly 200 professional members from the accounting, legal, banking, trust, insurance and financial planning disciplines, all dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in estate planning in New York State.

The council provides educational opportunities for members and individuals in the community interested in estate planning. Typically, four educational programs are offered each year on timely legal and financial topics.

“As president, my proudest achievement is the range and quality of programs we planned for our membership,” Botelho said. “In October, Jeffrey Levine provided a joint session for the Estate Planning Council and the Financial Planning Association. And Abigail Earthman’s recent program on digital assets tackled an issue that is not well understood by many practitioners.”

The Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York is an affiliate of the National Association of Estate Planners & Council.

Named a Five Star Council through the Leonard H. Neiman and Walter Lee Davis, Jr. Council of Excellence Award program, the honor recognizes estate planning councils that demonstrate a high level of achievement in areas critical to a successful membership experience.