QUEENSBURY — Longtime Town Board member Tony Metivier is being challenged in a Republican primary by a lawyer who does not believe in climate change.
Technically, although Metivier is a Republican and an incumbent, he’s the one doing the challenging: He was not endorsed by the town Republican Committee.
The committee endorsed Paul Ryan, a member of the committee. It is the second time in a row that the committee has tried to get Metivier off the Town Board, in a feud dating back to 2016.
Ryan is focusing on the Town Board’s efforts to reduce the effects of climate change, which he says cost too much.
“I think they should replace cars with the most cost-effective option, not a hybrid. And I don’t think we need to spend an extra $5,000 on a particular color electric car,” he said, referring to the fact that the town missed a rebate deadline because the gray Nissan Leaf was back-ordered.
Many of the board’s environmental projects are just a way for “a liberal to thump his chest and say, ‘Aren’t we wonderful?’” he said.
He is not convinced by data showing that the area is warming, leading to more toxic algae in local lakes and more infectious diseases spread by ticks who used to die before reaching the Adirondacks, because they could not withstand the cold.
“Quite frankly, I’m not a believer,” Ryan said, calling the changes in temperature a “natural cycle.”
Ryan has an master's degree in business, 20 years of corporate experience, a law degree, and 10 years of legal experience.
Metivier supports the electric cars, noting that pollution from vehicles is one of the largest sources of carbon dioxide.
“I think we absolutely have to be cost-conscious, but we have to start somewhere. And by ‘we,’ I don’t mean Queensbury, I mean mankind,” he said.
He acknowledged that when town officials only use an electric car for short drives, they only help "a little bit" and don't save much on gasoline costs, but he said it's worth it.
The men agree on the new law for septic systems near the town’s lakes and the Hudson River. The law requires systems to be tested and repaired as needed when the property is sold.
Metivier called that law the board’s biggest accomplishment of the term. He wants it to go further. Ryan wants it to apply to the entire town.
On infrastructure, Ryan wants to expand sewer and water. He particularly wants residents in the Jenkinsville area, who live near a closed landfill, to be on town water. He’s worried that contamination could get into their wells.
“That’s a real environmental issue,” he said.
Metivier wants to focus on replacing the town’s new highway garage and salt barn. The board is discussing whether to use the savings set aside for it over the last few years or to borrow money for the project.
“We have the money. Use it wisely,” he said. “I don’t understand the philosophy of borrowing money if we don’t need to.”
Republican feud
The feud that led to Metivier not being endorsed by his party began when he voted against appointing the committee’s choice for town attorney in 2016. The managing partner of the chosen law firm, FitzGerald Morris Baker & Firth, was vice chairman of the Queensbury Republican Committee.
The firm had enough votes to get appointed anyway, but committee members were furious, and endorsed local farmer Hal Bain instead of Metivier in the next election. Bain decided to drop out, but was pressured by the committee to at least create the appearance of running so that members could campaign for him. The idea was to have him beat Metivier, then drop out if he wanted, allowing the Republican majority on the Town Board to appoint a replacement.
Democrats uncovered the scheme through a Freedom of Information request of a Town Board member’s emails. Voters were disgusted and voted in every Democrat on the ballot, giving them a majority on the board for the first time.
Since then, Metivier has remained a registered Republican but is working closely with the Democrats on the board.
“I don’t think partisan politics plays any part in local government,” he said. “We usually don’t talk about politics. We just talk about what’s needed to move the town forward.”
Ryan confirmed that he is a legitimate candidate who intends to hold office if he wins. He has only one line, so if he loses the Republican primary, he will not be on the ballot in November.
