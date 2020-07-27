Queensbury Republicans endorse Tim McNulty for Ward 4

QUEENSBURY — When the Town Board accepted resumes from all comers to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat, three Republicans applied. None of them were chosen by the board, but one is now the Republican nominee.

Tim McNulty, a retired Army colonel, was endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee last week.

The Democrats have endorsed Amanda Magee, who co-owns Trampoline Design in Glens Falls and was appointed to the Ward 4 seat last month by a vote of 3 to 1.

Whoever wins the election on Nov. 3 will have the seat for one year and must run again for a full, two-year term.

The Town Board has two Democrats, one Republican, and one member who caucuses with the Democrats, so it was no surprise the board chose a Democrat to fill the seat this year.

It was vacated by Jennifer Switzer, who resigned in March.

She said she could not continue, because board meetings conflicted with the meetings for her new job, business manager for the Warrensburg school district. She got that job in October 2019, during her campaign for re-election. If she had dropped out then, candidate Travis Whitehead would likely have won that election. He lost by a vote of 542 to 410.