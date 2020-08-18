Queensbury receives clean audit

QUEENSBURY — The town received a clean audit report, with no issues flagged and adequate cash reserves.
Accountant Paul Goetz of Albany-based BST told the Town Board at a meeting last week that the town is in good financial shape.
“We are not talking to you about internal control weaknesses or deficiencies,” he said.
The town has nearly $20 million in reserves. About $6 million is not allocated for any specific purpose. That represents about 39% of the town’s roughly $15 million general fund budget.
Goetz said Queensbury is in a good position even though sales tax revenue will be off this year because of the pandemic. The town will be able to weather the storm.
“I don’t think you need to make any rash judgments,” he said.
Goetz added that the real estate market seems to be doing well, so revenues from property sales could increase.
Supervisor John Strough said he is pleased the town has adequate reserves.
“It’s nice that we’re in good shape and part of that is because we planned for these kind of events, where (revenues) aren’t always on the rise. Things are flat or in decline and we have appropriate reserves to keep the town healthy,” he said.
The town has about $8.75 million in outstanding debt. This includes $2.43 million for the Main Street reconstruction; $737,000 for water district projects; about $5.5 million for sewer district purposes; and $98,000 related to the fuel island and storage tank project.
One issue faced by all municipalities, including Queensbury, is accounting for long-term employee benefits, such as health insurance costs for retired employees. Queensbury paid nearly $1.44 million in 2019 for its share of the premiums for 78 retired employees enrolled in coverage, according to the report.
The future liability the town faces as employees retire from town service is about $53 million, according to the report.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.