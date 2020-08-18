Queensbury receives clean audit

QUEENSBURY — The town received a clean audit report, with no issues flagged and adequate cash reserves.

Accountant Paul Goetz of Albany-based BST told the Town Board at a meeting last week that the town is in good financial shape.

“We are not talking to you about internal control weaknesses or deficiencies,” he said.

The town has nearly $20 million in reserves. About $6 million is not allocated for any specific purpose. That represents about 39% of the town’s roughly $15 million general fund budget.

Goetz said Queensbury is in a good position even though sales tax revenue will be off this year because of the pandemic. The town will be able to weather the storm.

“I don’t think you need to make any rash judgments,” he said.

Goetz added that the real estate market seems to be doing well, so revenues from property sales could increase.

Supervisor John Strough said he is pleased the town has adequate reserves.