Queensbury reaches goal in NYSERDA Clean Energy Community programs

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury has earned a new designation from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Town Supervisor John Strough announced that the town received a Climate Smart Community Bronze Certification.

The certification is a result of Queensbury meeting the goals set by NYSERDA in the Clean Energy Community Leadership Program for both solar and electric vehicle campaigns, according to a news release.

The town has been awarded $5,000 for each campaign completed. The release states these grants are to be used on projects that aim to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases.

The Clean Energy Community Committee plans to use the money towards an LED streetlight conversion project.

The committee also continues to promote the solar and electric vehicle campaigns.

All initiatives are led by Clean Energy Community Committee Chair Kathy Bozony.

In addition, sustainability efforts within the town have included: the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings; addition of electric vehicles to the town’s fleet; retrofitting of municipal buildings with LED lighting; promotion of "Southern Adirondacks for Solar," a solarize campaign in 2018 that concluded with 48 homeowners installing solar panels on their rooftops; retrofitting of the town’s decorative streetlights with LED bulbs.

Also: Energy code enforcement training for staff; installation of electric vehicle charging stations on town properties; composting and education campaign to reduce organic wastes; completion of a greenhouse gas inventory as a prerequisite to development of a climate action plan; and energy benchmarking for government buildings, among other sustainable actions.

