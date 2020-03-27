Queensbury pumps clogged by "flushable" wipes

Stop flushing disinfectant wipes.

Queensbury is now having to check its wet wells daily because the sewer pumps are being clogged by the wipes.

Workers had to pull out the wastewater pump at Highland Park because it was completely covered with wipes.

The wipes do not degrade. Instead, they create clogs or stick in the pumps.

"They may say 'flushable' but they are NOT flushable!" Supervisor John Strough wrote in an email after getting pictures of clogged pumps from Wastewater Director Chris Harrington.

Many people are using sanitizing and disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces to slow the spread of coronavirus. Businesses in particular are regularly wiping down doorknobs, counters, and other "high touch" areas.

But the wipes must go in the garbage.

"These sanitizing wipes are killing our sewer pumps," Strough said, adding that they will ruin septic systems too.

