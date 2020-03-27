You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury pumps clogged by "flushable" wipes
Queensbury pumps clogged by "flushable" wipes

Pump clogged by wipes

Queensbury wastewater workers had to remove this pump at Highland Park to manually pull all the "flushable" wipes off of it. The wipes are clogging pipes and stopping pumps. Queensbury officials put out an appeal for people to stop flushing them. Throw them away instead.

 Courtesy photo

Stop flushing disinfectant wipes.

Queensbury is now having to check its wet wells daily because the sewer pumps are being clogged by the wipes.

Workers had to pull out the wastewater pump at Highland Park because it was completely covered with wipes.

The wipes do not degrade. Instead, they create clogs or stick in the pumps.

"They may say 'flushable' but they are NOT flushable!" Supervisor John Strough wrote in an email after getting pictures of clogged pumps from Wastewater Director Chris Harrington.

Many people are using sanitizing and disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces to slow the spread of coronavirus. Businesses in particular are regularly wiping down doorknobs, counters, and other "high touch" areas.

But the wipes must go in the garbage.

"These sanitizing wipes are killing our sewer pumps," Strough said, adding that they will ruin septic systems too.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

