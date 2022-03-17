Queensbury proposes an increase in EMS funding

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board is inviting the public to share their opinions on the EMS contracts for the town next week.

Town Supervisor John Strough said the town has a growing economy and population that has put stress on the changing EMS world.

"It used to be volunteers, a lot of local citizens who want to help other local citizens in their time of need, but those days are going bye-bye. Young people don't have the time. Older people don't have the time, and it takes significant training," Strough said.

He explained that the town has been trying for three years to figure out a way to relieve some of the pressure on the EMS workers by providing more funding and allowing for more paid employees.

The town holds contracts with three EMS squads that provide services: West Glens Falls Emergency Services, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and North Queensbury EMS.

The board has come to agreeable terms with both West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge and is still working with North Queensbury.

He suggested Queensbury may have to follow suit of other towns similar in size that have recently created emergency service departments comprised solely of paid town employees. However, Strough said the town is not there yet.

"Those departments can create huge jump in costs. We are lucky to still have a very strong volunteer backbone, but they need help," he said.

The supervisor said the biggest change in the contracts is the increase in funds. The town previously paid West Glens Falls $439,110 a year for services. The new agreement would up the amount to $705,567, with another increase anticipated in 2023.

The additional funds would allow the town's busiest EMS department to add another full squad of paid employees. This would also enable Bay Ridge EMS to hire more paid employees, with a 28% increase in annual funds that would include a one-time $10,000 payment to replace the floor inside their building.

The board has set public hearings for both the West Glens Falls EMS and Bay Ridge Rescue Squads for Monday, March 21, at the Queensbury Activity Center on Bay Road at 7 p.m.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

