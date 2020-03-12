Queensbury postpones school plays, concerts

The Queensbury school district is postponing big social gatherings to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced Thursday afternoon.

No students or staff have tested positive at this time. The postponements are a precautionary measure.

"After much deliberation and consulting with Warren County Public Health, we will be postponing the following events: school plays, musicals and concerts, field trips and other gatherings like the Elementary Fun Fair and Fete Fiesta," the district said in an email. "This action is necessary in order to reduce the number of instances of community contact within our schools. We want to do as much as possible to protect our students and staff as we continue to take direction from Warren County Public Health. We will continue to evaluate all upcoming events."

If the school also needs to close, it will use chromebooks to switch to "virtual learning" for older students, the district said.

"We are fortunate to be a 1:1 Chromebook school, and our students and faculty are well-versed in Google Classroom," the district said. "We are well-positioned for a separate learning plan for our younger elementary students."

