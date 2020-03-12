You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Queensbury postpones school plays, concerts
0 comments
alert

Queensbury postpones school plays, concerts

{{featured_button_text}}
School musicals postponed

Queensbury senior Nik Howard, right, rehearses the song, 'Beethoven Day,' from the musical 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,' with Amelia Murray, left, Avary Halliday and Carter Sano on Thursday at Queensbury High School. A week later, the district announced the musical and other performances would be postponed.

 Gretta Hochsprung

The Queensbury school district is postponing big social gatherings to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, it announced Thursday afternoon.

No students or staff have tested positive at this time. The postponements are a precautionary measure.

"After much deliberation and consulting with Warren County Public Health, we will be postponing the following events: school plays, musicals and concerts, field trips and other gatherings like the Elementary Fun Fair and Fete Fiesta," the district said in an email. "This action is necessary in order to reduce the number of instances of community contact within our schools. We want to do as much as possible to protect our students and staff as we continue to take direction from Warren County Public Health. We will continue to evaluate all upcoming events."

If the school also needs to close, it will use chromebooks to switch to "virtual learning" for older students, the district said.

"We are fortunate to be a 1:1 Chromebook school, and our students and faculty are well-versed in Google Classroom," the district said. "We are well-positioned for a separate learning plan for our younger elementary students."

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
2
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News