Queensbury plans to mirror state cannabis sales regulations

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board has plans to amend the local law regarding cannabis retailers and on-site consumption businesses, after New York state released a new set of draft cannabis regulations in November.

On Nov. 21, the Queensbury Town Board passed a local law to amend the town's zoning map to allow for adult-use recreational marijuana retailers and on-site consumption locations.

The town's senior planner, Stu Baker, came before the board at a workshop on Wednesday to suggest two changes to the local law that would reflect the most recent draft of the cannabis regulations the state released.

Baker proposed to reduce the required separation distance between each licensed cannabis retailer.

"We previously had set the distance between any cannabis retailers or consumption sites at 1,500 feet apart, but the state has since announced they will only require a distance of 1,000 feet between licensed operators, so I suggest we change that to be consistent," he told the board.

The second suggestion is to exclude pharmacies in the definition of sensitive areas, which require their own distances from marijuana businesses.

Sensitive areas are defined as amusement parks, day care centers, parks, playgrounds, places of worship, schools, pharmacies and more, most of which are not inside commercial intensive zones where the town has deemed the businesses appropriate.

Altering the required distance between businesses significantly increases the number of properties that would be zoned for cannabis retailers.

Previously, in October, Baker presented a map that included a total of 141 parcels of land in the town, zoned commercial intensive, that would meet the requirements of the 1,500 feet apart and sensitive-use distance regulations.

The new proposed distance between shops would open up location options to include a total of 202 properties available for recreational marijuana businesses. Of the properties outlined by Baker, 131 are entirely outside of any prohibited areas and 71 lots are partially outside.

Board member Harrison Freer clarified that the town would mostly mirror the state regulations, except in terms of schools, places of worship and community facilities.

The state separates out schools and places of worship from the community facilities category, which allows for different distance requirements for each, but the town will keep them all grouped together and calculate distances from property lines rather than entryway to entryway like the state measures.

Freer also wanted to be sure the town had reasoning behind the areas of the town that officials choose to set aside for possible pot plans.

"Cannabis is really retail at it's very core, which is allowed in commercial intensive zones. We also have the CM (controlled manufacturing) zone in between to provide another buffer between residential zones," Baker said.

Those seeking to open adult-use marijuana businesses still need a license from the state and be required to have a special use permit from the town Zoning Board before moving forward in Queensbury.

At Baker and the town's legal counsel's suggestion, the board is set to review the resolution at Monday's board meeting and set a public hearing in January on the changes to the law, though not much public comment was made at the first passing.

"It's really amazing how much work has gone into this," board member George Ferone said at the conclusion of the meeting.