Queensbury Planning Board approves new Great Escape ride

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape’s new, 165-foot-tall ride, has been approved.

The Queensbury Planning Board unanimously approved the Adirondack Outlaw ride Tuesday after listening to residents who thanked them for insisting on following the Environmental Impact Statement that set height boundaries in the park back in 2001.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Great Escape officials also acknowledged Tuesday that those height restrictions were important to uphold.

The company moved the ride to an area at the edge of Ghost Town, where tall rides are permitted.

“We heard what the board said, we heard what the public comments were, and we recalibrated,” Great Escape attorney Charles Dumas said. “We feel as though the efficacy of the GEIS (General Environmental Impact Statement) has been upheld.”

Check back later at poststar.com for more on this story.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.