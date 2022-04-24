Queensbury planners hear pushback on car wash plans for Route 9

QUEENSBURY — Town residents and attorneys spoke out last week against the Hoffman Car Wash proposed for a lot with a vacant building near the Route 9 Walmart.

The company returned to the town Planning Board with an additional traffic study to supplement the original documents submitted in February, hoping the information would answer questions posed by board members.

Hoffman Car Wash representatives told the board that employees would be tasked with directing traffic flow into the business during peak seasons, including using signs to direct vehicles in line.

Queensbury Town Board member Harrison Freer began the public hearing by speaking on behalf of residents concerned with the traffic increase on Weeks Road, which runs between the car wash site on one side and the Walmart store and Monty's Discount Wine & Liquor store on the other side.

"There is a lot of concern about the traffic and congestion that will be created on Weeks Road," Freer stated.

Joseph Nichols, representing Queensbury Holdings, the owner of the property next door to the proposed project where the 40 Oak Classic American Grille now stands, outlined his client's points of opposition.

Nichols states his client is "adamantly opposed to the project."

"As the board has been made aware in prior public hearings, there is concern that the car wash would greatly increase traffic on the Route 9 corridor, among other concerns related to lighting, noise and pedestrian safety, particularly the students who board and disembark the school bus on Weeks Road," he said.

Queensbury Holdings also owns the access point to Route 9 that would be used by Hoffman and is attached to Hoffman's interconnecting roadway included in the site plans.

"My client, rightfully so, is concerned that the interconnect proposed will overburden the access point to Route 9, which is owned by my client, and the applicant appears to believe to possess access and an unfettered right to share this with my client," Nichols told the board.

He cited the plans for an egress onto Route 9 already included in the company's proposal and suggested that the interconnect would be an unnecessary addition.

Nichols stated concern over the site plans illustration of the car wash using the access point owned by Queensbury Holdings rather than the Route 9 egress they were allowed with an easement from Warren County. He said his client would not allow the applicant to use property he owns.

The attorney went on to say that Hoffman was instructed by the Planning Board to work with Queensbury Holdings to establish an agreement regarding the access point, but prior to his involvement Hoffman would not work with his client, and since has only agreed to construct the interconnect rather than find a mutually amicable option.

Nichols mentioned the Warren County Pathway Corridor study completed in August 2019 that suggests aligning Sweet Road and Weeks Road to create a signaled four-way intersection that would mitigate traffic on Route 9. The proposed option would use the property the car wash wants to occupy to achieve the realignment of Weeks Road.

The owner of 40 Oak, Jim Campione, also spoke.

"I chose to leave Lake George and come to Queensbury because I can stay open year-round here. I'm gonna be dead. You may wait 40 minutes for a car wash, but you won't wait 40 minutes to get into a restaurant parking lot," Campione said. "You are making this a death sentence for 925 Route 9."

Claudia Braymer, a lawyer representing the Whispering Pines apartment complex on Weeks Road, urged the board to consider the residents when looking at the traffic concerns.

"This is the only way these people can access their homes," said Braymer, who is Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor on the county board, but appeared at the meeting as a client attorney.

She also spoke of the Warren County Pathway Corridor study suggestion, stating that upon approval of the car wash plans, the board would be "forever foreclosing on the opportunity" for the traffic mitigation strategy involving aligning Sweet Road and Weeks Road for a four-way intersection.

The matter was ultimately tabled until the Planning Board meeting on May 17 to allow the board to draft a special resolution to vote on the project.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.