QUEENSBURY — When a road floods, the guessing begins.
Is a culvert broken? Where is the nearest retention pond? Is it still working?
Highway workers find themselves sometimes wading through water, searching for flood-control devices to figure out what’s gone wrong.
But this summer, the town will begin a pilot program that might make it much easier to pinpoint the problem.
Cost Control Associates is going to map out GPS coordinates for every flood-control device in one area of town, Bay Road from Surrey Field Drive to Baybridge Drive.
It will cost up to $7,500 to map out devices that connect to Bay Road in that 1.5-mile area.
That’s why town officials want to try it out first. They picked an area that had both new and old devices, and where there has been flooding in the past.
That should allow workers to use the map and see if it helps.
They will use a tablet that will tell them where the nearest flood-control device is as they stand at the scene of a flooded road. The tablet will also show them maintenance records, how each device is connected to others and other information.
“Which culverts have been cleaned? What retention ponds do we have and when were they last maintained?” Supervisor John Strough said. “If we’re having flooding on a town road, how does that work within the system?”
If it works well, officials may decide to map out every flood-control device in town. It would not be an easy task.
“There’s thousands of these,” Strough said. “The biggest job is getting them inventoried.”
