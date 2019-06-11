QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested late Monday after State Police seized quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana from a couple staying in a local motel, officials said.
Matthew S. Dray, 38, and Lena C. Breault, 40, both of Queensbury, were arrested at an unspecified motel on Route 9 after an investigation by State Police into allegations of drug trafficking there, authorities said.
Both face two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony charge of conspiracy, a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance and Breault was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.
Both were to be arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and Dray was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of $10,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
Breault was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
