Queensbury outsourcing paving to catch up

QUEENSBURY — The town is outsourcing some of its major road repaving jobs this year, at a cost of half a million dollars, in an effort to get the work done before winter.

Peckham Road Corp. will grind down and pave four roads: Garrison Road, Gurney Lane, Luzerne Road and Highway Spring Way.

It will cost the town $457,409.

The highway crew is also working on roads, but there were too many to do.

“It got backed up this year with the horrible weather and the COVID crisis and the tornado. We are going to outsource some of the paving,” Supervisor John Strough said at Monday’s Town Board meeting.

While the Highway Department hurries to get road work done, construction crews have been building a new highway garage. MLB Construction Services began the $3 million job during the shutdown, as an essential project, because workers had already demolished the salt shed and the department must have a place to put salt by winter.

At this point, things are going well.

“They are slightly ahead of schedule,” Strough said.

Originally, the plan was to finish in November, which was cutting it tight. Now they might be done sooner.