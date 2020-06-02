Queensbury, other school districts experience delays in mailing out ballots

In addition, Ward said people who are dropping off ballots at the post office should let the postal clerk know it is a ballot for the school election and the clerk will put it in a separate pile. That will make sure the ballot does not get routed through Albany to get to the district.

“We’re trying to give people as many options and still follow the executive guidelines,” he said.

Triple envelopes

It is like nesting Russian dolls with the ballots. Voters will receive a large envelope. Inside will be two smaller envelopes. People will fill out the ballot and put it inside the small envelope and then put that inside the medium postage-paid envelope and mail it.

“They can’t just drop a ballot into the box. It must be sealed in the envelope and the affidavit must be signed,” Ward said.

Otherwise, it cannot be counted, he said.

This year, the district is doing 1,650 ballots, according to Ward. School districts could not undertake the task themselves.

“Even if they had wanted to stuff their own ballots and do their own postage, you could not get the envelopes because they were in such short supply. And the printing companies kind of have first access to it,” he said.