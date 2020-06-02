Queensbury, other school districts experience delays in mailing out ballots

Some school districts have been delayed in sending out their ballots for this year’s election because printing vendors have been overwhelmed with the entire state conducting a vote entirely through the mail.
Residents of the Queensbury school district should receive their ballots on Wednesday if they did not on Tuesday, according to Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business.
The vendor the district used got overwhelmed with the backlog of orders statewide, according to Whittemore.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had signed an executive order last month requiring the school election, which originally had been scheduled for May 19, to be conducted entirely by mail-in ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ballots would be mailed to district residents and must be returned to the district by June 9 at 5 p.m.
School districts had to spring into action.
“The scale of this has been incredible in a short amount of time,” Whittemore said.
To assist with that quick turnaround, Queensbury is adding an in-person drop-off box at the front entrance to the high school. It will be staffed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whittemore said he believes that a lot of people will vote.
“We do think the participation is going to be high and that’s a good thing,” he said.
Labor-intensive process
Hartford Central School Superintendent Andrew Cook said his district’s ballots were mailed out Monday.
Cook said the process began with compiling a list of voters. He pointed out that people do not have to be registered to vote to participate in a school election.
School districts are in uncharted waters with the COVID-19 pandemic — conducting an election entirely through mail-in ballots.
“We had to obtain a list of registered voters from the Washington County Board of Elections for seven different municipalities. And then cross-reference the voters’ addresses versus a list from the Office of Real Property Tax Services of properties in the district,” he said.
There are just over 1,800 registered voters within the Hartford school district, according to Cook.
“We sent all of that material to our vendor because with that quantity, that’s nothing we could produce in house,” he said.
Because of the time crunch, Cook said he has reached out to state representatives to see if there is any way the governor can change the executive order to allow ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by June 9 — instead of having to be in school officials’ hands by 5 p.m. on that date.
“That would give some additional time for school districts to receive them,” he said.
Cook wondered about the turnaround time if people do not get their ballot until Wednesday or Thursday.
“Are they guaranteed that it’s going to be able to get to the school district by Tuesday?” he said.
Cook said the district will explore other options, including possibly an in-person drop-off.
“We do whatever we can to ensure that people have the opportunity to vote,” he said.
The election is going to cost between $7,000 and $12,000, depending on how many ballots are returned, according to Cook.
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward said his district’s ballots were mailed out on Monday night and residents should be getting them on Wednesday.
Ward said he and Cook had a conference call with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, to let her know about the difficulties that school districts are having in complying with the guidelines.
“It’s been problematic for schools and the time frame of 5 p.m. on the 9th is creating some undue stress for voters and for school districts,” Ward said.
Ward said in order to make sure people’s ballots get into their hands, he will be going down to the local post office on June 9 at about 4:45 p.m. to collect any ballots.
Fort Edward also will be putting in a drop box in the school’s foyer where people can return ballots.
In addition, Ward said people who are dropping off ballots at the post office should let the postal clerk know it is a ballot for the school election and the clerk will put it in a separate pile. That will make sure the ballot does not get routed through Albany to get to the district.
“We’re trying to give people as many options and still follow the executive guidelines,” he said.
Triple envelopes
It is like nesting Russian dolls with the ballots. Voters will receive a large envelope. Inside will be two smaller envelopes. People will fill out the ballot and put it inside the small envelope and then put that inside the medium postage-paid envelope and mail it.
“They can’t just drop a ballot into the box. It must be sealed in the envelope and the affidavit must be signed,” Ward said.
Otherwise, it cannot be counted, he said.
This year, the district is doing 1,650 ballots, according to Ward. School districts could not undertake the task themselves.
“Even if they had wanted to stuff their own ballots and do their own postage, you could not get the envelopes because they were in such short supply. And the printing companies kind of have first access to it,” he said.
Fort Edward and Hartford are both using Fort Orange Press, which makes their own envelopes so they had an advantage, Ward added.
Vendor overwhelmed
New York State School Boards Association Deputy Director Jay Worona said a Niagara Falls-based vendor named NTS Data Services was having difficulty obtaining enough envelopes to fulfill its orders.
“We have this significantly compressed time frame as it us, so they were really freaking out last Friday,” he said.
It appeared to be a statewide issue, but has been rectified as school districts have found other options.
Worona said he had received word from the governor’s chief lobbyist that there has been talk in Westchester County about extending the deadline to be postmarked by June 9 instead of being received by that date.
The state was also encouraging districts to set up secure boxes outside of polling places before or on June 9 so people could drop off ballots. Worona said there was some initial question about whether the governor’s order meant that the ballots had to be sent through the mail. As long as social distancing is maintained and the ballots are kept securely, districts can set up drop-off boxes.
One vote
School districts are also facing the real possibility that this is the only crack that voters will get on the budget. In a normal year, there would be opportunity for another vote in June if the budget fails in May.
Worona said while the governor’s executive order does not explicitly prohibit a revote, the time frame would be so short before the start of schools’ fiscal year in July.
“The revote would have to be the next week after that. There wouldn’t be sufficient time to notice the public,” he said.
Proposed school spending and tax levy increases
|District
|Spending increase
|Tax levy increase
|Tax cap
|Abraham Wing
|1.34%
|2.17%
|2.17%
|Argyle
|-0.44%
|1.97%
|3.37%
|Bolton
|1.71%
|1.94%
|2.42%
|Cambridge
|0.36%
|1.90%
|4.82%
|Corinth
|0.11%
|2.09%
|2.14%
|Fort Ann
|5.32%
|2.72%
|2.72%
|Fort Edward
|0.62%
|19.80%
|4.89%
|Glens Falls
|4.38%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|Granville
|2.05%
|0%
|0.97%
|Greenwich
|0%
|1.90%
|1.90%
|Hadley-Luzerne
|0.53%
|1%
|4.83%
|Hartford
|5.50%
|1.74%
|1.74%
|Hudson Falls
|-0.08%
|1.90%
|3.40%
|Indian Lake
|4.08%
|2.44%
|2.44%
|Johnsburg
|2.35%
|2.29%
|2.29%
|Lake George
|0.40%
|1.50%
|2.26%
|Long Lake
|4.66%
|5.86%
|5.86%
|Minerva
|1%
|0.24%
|0.24%
|Newcomb
|0.93%
|1.97%
|2.04%
|North Warren
|2.35%
|1.20%
|1.28%
|Putnam
|0.90%
|2.33%
|2.33%
|Queensbury
|3.32%
|2.98%
|2.98%
|Salem
|1.62%
|1.95%
|5%
|Saratoga Springs
|2.28%
|3.10%
|3.14%
|Schroon Lake
|-1.37%
|2.25%
|2.25%
|Schuylerville
|3.40%
|2.60%
|6.50%
|South Glens Falls
|2.59%
|2.99%
|3.56%
|Ticonderoga
|-0.46%
|2.92%
|2.92%
|Warrensburg
|5.08%
|1.75%
|4.39%
|Whitehall
|1.12%
|1.95%
|4.32%
2020-2021 school budget votes
School voters will receive ballots in the mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ballots must be received by the school district no later than June 9. Voters will decide the proposed budget, propositions and school board members.
All programs would be preserved in a $11.406 million budget adopted by the Johnsburg Board of Education.
All programs would be preserved in a $2.61 million budget proposed by the Putnam Central School District.
The Fort Ann Central School District is seeking voter approval for a $12.346 million budget. Total spending would increase by 5.32%.
Abraham Wing School will seek voter approval in June for a $4.965 million budget that makes no significant changes to programs.
Hartford Central School is proposing a $13.4 million budget that preserves all programs and services.
Voters in the North Warren Central School District will be asked to approve a $13.9 million budget.
Lake George teachers will switch to a less expensive health insurance plan to contain costs as part of a $23.91 million budget
Salem school district residents will vote on a $14,122,544 budget, which increases spending by 1.62% and the tax levy by 1.95%.
The Granville Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $26.136 million budget that decreases spending and keeps the tax levy flat.
Glens Falls school officials have factored a potential 20-percent state aid cut into their $46.5 million budget.
Fort Edward teachers have agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan and take a pay cut to preserve positions.
The South Glens Falls Board of Education unanimously approved a proposed 2020-21 budget of $59,967,402 on Monday night.
The Hadley-Luzerne school district is proposing a budget that increases spending by about a half-percent and maintains programs.
All programs would be preserved in a $9.95 million budget adopted last week by the Bolton Board of Education.
The Argyle Board of Education on May 12 adopted a slightly smaller $13.3 million budget that keeps core programs intact.
The Corinth Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $22.792 million budget, which preserves programs and stays under the tax cap.
The Cambridge Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $22.285 million proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Hudson Falls Board of Education adopted a nearly $44.7 million budget, which is slightly lower and maintains existing programs.
Greenwich school district residents will be asked to vote on a budget with a 1.91% tax levy increase and no increase in spending.
All positions and programs would be preserved in a nearly $21.6 million budget adopted on Monday by the Warrensburg Board of Education.
Granville school officials hope to avoid layoffs, but acknowledged that precaution reduction-in-force notices went out last week.
More than 13 teacher positions could be eliminated if Fort Edward voters do not support a budget that would increase the tax levy by about 19%.
All programs and staff would be maintained under a $37.464 million budget proposed by the Schuylerville Central School District.
School districts are scrambling to prepare for the first-ever budget vote and school board election conducted entirely by mail.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.