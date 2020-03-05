Queensbury officials want to increase commercial options for Aviation Mall

Board members went through every commercial use in the code in an effort to add as many as possible. Several times, Pyramid’s director of government affairs, Dan Aitken, seemed to know the code best. He thumbed through his own copy of the town’s codebook, saying that he didn’t ask for certain uses because the mall wouldn’t fit the definition. For example, board members asked about allowing a nursery inside the mall, perhaps for a farmers market, but the definition is for greenhouses and outdoor growing areas for plants, not retail sale.