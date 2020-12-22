 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury officials want Feeder Canal Trail rest stop
0 comments
top story

Queensbury officials want Feeder Canal Trail rest stop

From the Memorable Queensbury stories of 2020 series
{{featured_button_text}}
Ciba-Geigy in 1987

The former Ciba-Geigy plant and the Feeder Canal are seen off Lower Warren Street in Queensbury in 1987. The town of Queensbury is close to getting permission to use a piece of prime Hudson River waterfront land near a section of the Feeder Canal Trail at this location.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The town is close to getting permission to use a piece of prime waterfront land that has been polluted for years near the Feeder Canal Trail.

Town officials may be allowed to build a parking lot, an office for the Feeder Canal Alliance, a bike repair station and other low-impact amenities on the land of the former Ciba-Geigy pigment plant off Lower Warren Street.

The land is between the Feeder Canal and the Hudson River, and it’s owned by BASF, the parent company of Ciba-Geigy.

“This side (of the property) has been deemed fairly clean by the DEC so it’s developable,” said Supervisor John Strough at Monday’s Town Board meeting. “It might make a pretty nifty way-stop area for those users of the Feeder Canal Trail and the Feeder Canal itself, the kayakers.”

He has tried for years to get BASF to agree to any use of the property. It has been slow going.

Now, finally, BASF is “interested in working with us” on this idea, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Town Board approved a “permission to enter the premises agreement” on Monday, the first of many bureaucratic steps that may be required to actually use the land.

But the location is so good that it is worth the wait, Strough said.

“There are a lot of nifty things we could do with this property rather than have it sit idle,” he said.

He said he likes the idea of an office for the Feeder Canal Alliance, which is currently located at 21 Thomson Ave., Glens Falls.

Alliance Executive Director Jeanne Williams said she was not aware of the idea.

The nonprofit Feeder Canal Alliance promotes the last remaining original canal in the state, the Feeder Canal. The canal is 7 miles long, starting at the Feeder Dam in Queensbury and running through Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Kingsbury.

Strough also envisioned using the land for a parking area, so that people could more easily explore the bike path. He wants a way for kayakers on the Feeder Canal to stop there as well, calling it an ideal place for a “way stop.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News