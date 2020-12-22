Queensbury officials want Feeder Canal Trail rest stop

QUEENSBURY — The town is close to getting permission to use a piece of prime waterfront land that has been polluted for years near the Feeder Canal Trail.

Town officials may be allowed to build a parking lot, an office for the Feeder Canal Alliance, a bike repair station and other low-impact amenities on the land of the former Ciba-Geigy pigment plant off Lower Warren Street.

The land is between the Feeder Canal and the Hudson River, and it’s owned by BASF, the parent company of Ciba-Geigy.

“This side (of the property) has been deemed fairly clean by the DEC so it’s developable,” said Supervisor John Strough at Monday’s Town Board meeting. “It might make a pretty nifty way-stop area for those users of the Feeder Canal Trail and the Feeder Canal itself, the kayakers.”

He has tried for years to get BASF to agree to any use of the property. It has been slow going.

Now, finally, BASF is “interested in working with us” on this idea, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Town Board approved a “permission to enter the premises agreement” on Monday, the first of many bureaucratic steps that may be required to actually use the land.