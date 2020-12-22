Queensbury officials want Feeder Canal Trail rest stop

QUEENSBURY — The town is close to getting permission to use a piece of prime waterfront land that has been polluted for years near the Feeder Canal Trail.
Town officials may be allowed to build a parking lot, an office for the Feeder Canal Alliance, a bike repair station and other low-impact amenities on the land of the former Ciba-Geigy pigment plant off Lower Warren Street.
The land is between the Feeder Canal and the Hudson River, and it’s owned by BASF, the parent company of Ciba-Geigy.
“This side (of the property) has been deemed fairly clean by the DEC so it’s developable,” said Supervisor John Strough at Monday’s Town Board meeting. “It might make a pretty nifty way-stop area for those users of the Feeder Canal Trail and the Feeder Canal itself, the kayakers.”
He has tried for years to get BASF to agree to any use of the property. It has been slow going.
Now, finally, BASF is “interested in working with us” on this idea, he said.
The Town Board approved a “permission to enter the premises agreement” on Monday, the first of many bureaucratic steps that may be required to actually use the land.
But the location is so good that it is worth the wait, Strough said.
“There are a lot of nifty things we could do with this property rather than have it sit idle,” he said.
He said he likes the idea of an office for the Feeder Canal Alliance, which is currently located at 21 Thomson Ave., Glens Falls.
Alliance Executive Director Jeanne Williams said she was not aware of the idea.
The nonprofit Feeder Canal Alliance promotes the last remaining original canal in the state, the Feeder Canal. The canal is 7 miles long, starting at the Feeder Dam in Queensbury and running through Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Kingsbury.
Strough also envisioned using the land for a parking area, so that people could more easily explore the bike path. He wants a way for kayakers on the Feeder Canal to stop there as well, calling it an ideal place for a “way stop.”
