QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hear a presentation of an ongoing study of the Aviation and Quaker roads corridor during its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Queensbury Town Hall.

Consultants from AKRF and Barton & Loguidice will present findings and recommendations identifying innovative signal‐timing solutions to congestion management, meant to improve traffic flow.

The study will also recommend improvements to pedestrian and bicycle facilities from the Queensbury Union Free School District campus east to the intersection of Quaker Road and River Street in South Queensbury.

The presentation will discuss the study development, existing deficiencies and costs and benefits of the recommended traffic signal improvements along the study corridor.

The presentation will include an opportunity for public discussion with the project team. This study is led by Queensbury town officials and the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council. It is funded by a grant to the town of Queensbury from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Transportation.

For more information, contact Stu Baker, senior planner for the town of Queensbury, by emailing stuartb@queensbury.net or calling 518-761-8222.