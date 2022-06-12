Queensbury officials, residents discuss rules regulating short-term rentals

QUEENSBURY — Town officials are attempting to find a solution for short-term rentals that would make everyone happy.

Currently up for consideration is a resolution that would mandate a minimum of five days for all renters, and landlords would only be able to rent for 120 days of the year.

The content of the resolution came from the Citizen Advisory Committee headed by Town Board member Harrison Freer.

The five-day minimum proposal is designed to discourage "weekend warriors" who may use the place to throw parties for two to four days.

According to various residents at a Town Board workshop last week, these "weekend warriors" cause a lot of the problems. Many cited disgusting behavior, such as urinating off the deck, leaving copious amounts of garbage everywhere and not abiding to time ordinances.

One resident said they called the police at least 22 times during one renter's stay.

Dave DeSanto, who heads his own grassroots committee called the Adirondack Vacation Rental Association, said a more targeted approach is needed to deal with specific cases, as opposed to what DeSanto considers wide-sweeping regulations, as is currently proposed.

DeSanto is a rental property owner and said he has never had any issues with renters.

"A lot of the complaints are coming from people who have had continuous issues with the same properties," he said.

There was a strict line dividing the people who attended the workshop. Some argued in favor of short-term rental regulations, while the other half said that a more nuanced approach to dealing with the situation is needed.

DeSanto is part of the latter group, and he said that regulations should be made based on substantiated claims and not alleged claims.

Residents showed up to Wednesday's workshop impassioned and upset, but no less respectful and civil.

Councilman Tim McNulty of Ward 4 for Queensbury said that "some people are going to be upset. We can't make everyone happy."

"There has to be a discipline for those people who don't comply," concerned resident Christopher Green said, who brought a bag of empty cans and bottles with him to showcase the mess that some visitors left scattered around the neighboring property.

Some of the residents said they feel endangered because they don't know who the renters are; this is partly to do with Airbnb's lack of vetting procedure, as well as vacation rental owners not living in the area and therefore who do not see the situation on a day-to-day basis.

"Every day we wonder who the strangers are that are looking through our windows," said Jennifer Dobkowski at Wednesday's workshop.

The issue became a heated debate in 2020, which led to the formation of Freer's committee. Before that, the town of Queensbury amended its town code by adding Chapter 115 on short-term rentals.

DeSanto himself said he uses a management system that vets all his renters, and he has security cameras. He said the tourism industry has devices that can pick up noise levels after a certain decibel.

"Before we start painting with broad strokes, let's look at the data of what the specific complaints are," DeSanto said.

On the other hand, some residents have said they've been threatened with lawsuits by rental owners if they complain to the town.

Dobkowski said that in 2019 a vacation rental owner bought the property next to hers to be used as a full-time Airbnb.

"Things quickly went downhill. We tried to work with the hosts to minimize the disturbances guests had on our family and on our neighborhood," she said.

After looking for guidance from the town and community, Dobkowski spoke to a person who had lived next to an Airbnb.

"I was told that the hosts befriend you, and if you complain, they threaten you and then they try to sue you into bankruptcy and push you out of the neighborhood," she said.

According to Dobkowski, this is exactly what happened to her and her family.

In 2020, Dobkowski and her family received a letter from the neighboring LLC's lawyer threatening them and telling them not to bring complaints to the town.

"They held the position that their business was being unduly harassed, and their financial interests were put into jeopardy by our actions. They said if we continued to complain they would bring us to court," Dobkowski said.

Dobkowski and her family ended up being sued and are still paying for legal fees to this day, she said.

While Queensbury town law states that short-term rentals are a great financial boost for the area, Dobkowski believes that rental properties do very little to add to the community's well-being.

"Even if you don't want to rent your property now, a future buyer may want to," DeSanto said in opposition, meaning that short-term rental regulations would devalue the property.

Another important consideration is that the rental business can serve as supplemental income — it can be a valuable asset to anyone who is retiring but still needs an income.

DeSanto said that it's important to not discourage vacation rentals, but instead impose sanctions, penalties, suspensions, all based on the due process approach.

"This is a desirable location for vacationers, so we're going to keep short-term rentals, but how do we regulate it to make everyone happy?" Queensbury town Supervisor John Strough said.

The town will have another public hearing on June 27 at the regular Town Board meeting.

"The town could act as soon as that night of the meeting, or we could wait. The law becomes effective as soon as its registered with the Department of State," Strough said.

"We don't have to act on it that night. We may choose to wait and give it further consideration," he added.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

