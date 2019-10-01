QUEENSBURY — The town has received federal approval to go ahead with a solar power array on the capped landfill on Ridge Road.
The former landfill at 1396 Ridge Road is now a fenced, grassy hill. Until now, town officials thought they couldn’t do anything with the site, lest they disturb the cap.
A previous solar array proposal for the former Glens Falls landfill, on Luzerne Road in Queensbury, was discouraged because it could damage the cap, but technology has improved.
Arrays used to need wires and foundations buried underground. But now workers can mount the arrays on a concrete foundation or an above-ground foundation with ballasts. That increases the cost to build the system by approximately 15%, but it preserves the landfill cap.
The next step is to ask National Grid to do a preliminary interconnection transmission study. That would determine if there is a transmission line near enough to take on the power from the solar array.
Strough said he would ask National Grid on Tuesday to begin working on that.
Environmental Protection Agency officials determined that 12 acres of the Ridge Road site are usable for solar, with the rest being too steep or narrow. But that would be enough space for a 3 megawatt system that could generate 3,701,933 kilowatts per year. That would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 556 cars driven for a year.
The town currently has a ban on ground-mounted solar arrays, but Strough does not expect plans for the landfill to be finished before the ban expires.
The ban ends on Feb. 5. Regulations are likely to include rules for how far the array must be from residential neighbors, and are unlikely to affect the landfill project.
Even assuming that National Grid can quickly determine that the transmission system near the landfill is adequate for a solar array, the town does not yet have any bids on the proposal.
“Now we’ve gotta market it,” Strough said.
That could go many ways. A developer could lease the land and generate power, for example, or the town could build the project and use the power to offset its National Grid bill. The site could also be considered for a community solar project.
