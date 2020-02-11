Queensbury officials focus on need to repair entirety of deteriorating sewer pipe

QUEENSBURY — The sewer pipe that took a week to fix will break again, Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington told the Queensbury Town Board on Monday night.

Acidic soil has eaten away at the cast iron pipe, which is a main link from Queensbury to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant.

“We’ve got a situation there,” Harringon said. “We need to have a plan of attack so this doesn’t happen again.”

The pipe broke in the woods behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road on Feb. 3. It was 8 feet underground, in high groundwater. It took workers until Monday to get sewage flowing through a bypass, pump out the groundwater, dig up the pipe and fix it.

After contractors cut out the piece of pipe that had the break in it, Harrington took a look at the rest of the pipe they had uncovered. He had them cut out an additional 3 feet of pipe, which appeared to be badly deteriorated.

“I put a hammer to it and it went right through it,” he said. “The rest of it is probably the same. That pipe is in bad shape.”