Queensbury officials focus on need to repair entirety of deteriorating sewer pipe

QUEENSBURY — The sewer pipe that took a week to fix will break again, Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington told the Queensbury Town Board on Monday night.
Acidic soil has eaten away at the cast iron pipe, which is a main link from Queensbury to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant.
“We’ve got a situation there,” Harringon said. “We need to have a plan of attack so this doesn’t happen again.”
The pipe broke in the woods behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road on Feb. 3. It was 8 feet underground, in high groundwater. It took workers until Monday to get sewage flowing through a bypass, pump out the groundwater, dig up the pipe and fix it.
After contractors cut out the piece of pipe that had the break in it, Harrington took a look at the rest of the pipe they had uncovered. He had them cut out an additional 3 feet of pipe, which appeared to be badly deteriorated.
“I put a hammer to it and it went right through it,” he said. “The rest of it is probably the same. That pipe is in bad shape.”
DEC is concerned, too. DEC officials were on site during the repair and approved of how the town handled the problem. But after the pipe was uncovered, revealing the extent of the deterioration, they told Harrington they want to meet with him.
“DEC called us today,” he said Monday. “I think everybody’s eyes opened up to what kind of system we had.”
In 2016, the town applied for a state grant to replace the pipe, which would cost about $1.5 million. The town did not win a grant.
This break may have changed the state’s calculations.
“The pipe is being eaten away. We need to do something. I hope the state of New York sees fit to help us out,” Harrington said.
Although the town has multiple savings accounts, the savings for the sewer system can’t cover $1.5 million.
“We don’t have enough,” Harrington said, adding that with the tax cap it is more difficult to budget a big repair. A $1.5 million expense could eat up most of Queensbury’s allowed tax levy growth for 2021.
The pipe is 10,000 feet long, about as long as the National Mall. That’s more than the length of 33 football fields, back to back, though of course the pipe is not nearly as wide.
Town Board members listened to Harrington’s presentation Monday and praised the work of all the crews involved in fixing the break. But they did not discuss how to pay for a replacement pipe.
Still, Supervisor John Strough acknowledged that something must be done.
“The acidic soil, the cast iron (pipe) — not a good marriage,” he said.
