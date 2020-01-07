Queensbury officials considering zone change near Main Street to aid businesses

“You’re absolutely right. There are some concerns there,” he said.

But Ferone said he would accept professional offices and some other uses on those streets.

Supervisor John Strough suggested the board go through every possible use and decide which ones to allow.

“Autobody services — why not? Boat storage — why not? Car wash — why not?” he said. “We should go through those uses and, in that overlay zone, allow almost everything.”

Sears said the houses would provide “a unique opportunity” for small business owners who want to be near the Northway but can’t afford a larger or more centrally located space.

He pointed to one 1-acre lot off Main Street, on Newcomb Street.

“I’ve got two people lined up right now. If they could park their vehicles back here, they’d use the front for offices. The way it’s set up now, they can’t park their vehicles back there,” he said.

If the new rules he proposed were in force, “I could’ve sold that piece three times over.”

He was disheartened to learn that a zone change such as he proposed could take a year to get through to approval — if it is approved at all.