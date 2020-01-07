Queensbury officials considering zone change near Main Street to aid businesses

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board is seriously considering a change suggested by a real estate agent for part of the Main Street zoning.
The changes would begin about 300 feet back from Main Street, affecting two side streets (Newcomb and Richardson streets) and the southern side of Luzerne Road.
In that area, commercial development is allowed but each site must be mixed use, meaning it must also have some residential use. But that’s not working for business owners, Realtor Bob Sears told the Queensbury Town Board at a workshop meeting Monday.
He wants to allow small businesses to develop no more than 10,000 square feet without adding residential uses. They could also develop a single-story building, which isn’t allowed now.
He envisions businesses buying the residential homes on Newcomb and Richardson streets and converting them to offices and other commercial space.
But board members said some businesses would not fit in well.
“I drove up and down those blocks,” said board member George Ferone. “It is a residential area. Automobile services, trucking. … Do I want to have a business like that next door to me? How early are they going to start, starting up trucks, making noise?”
Sears acknowledged that some of the uses on his proposed list could be problematic.
“You’re absolutely right. There are some concerns there,” he said.
But Ferone said he would accept professional offices and some other uses on those streets.
Supervisor John Strough suggested the board go through every possible use and decide which ones to allow.
“Autobody services — why not? Boat storage — why not? Car wash — why not?” he said. “We should go through those uses and, in that overlay zone, allow almost everything.”
Sears said the houses would provide “a unique opportunity” for small business owners who want to be near the Northway but can’t afford a larger or more centrally located space.
He pointed to one 1-acre lot off Main Street, on Newcomb Street.
“I’ve got two people lined up right now. If they could park their vehicles back here, they’d use the front for offices. The way it’s set up now, they can’t park their vehicles back there,” he said.
If the new rules he proposed were in force, “I could’ve sold that piece three times over.”
He was disheartened to learn that a zone change such as he proposed could take a year to get through to approval — if it is approved at all.
New board member Harrison Freer said it would be better to consider the change while updating the town’s entire master plan.
He also urged the board to get more information.
“We have one Realtor’s opinion that it would help Main Street, but others may think it will hurt it,” he said.
The board agreed to have Zoning Administrator Craig Brown look into it, and then have the town’s attorneys and the Planning Board assess the idea.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.