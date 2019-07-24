QUEENSBURY — Solicitors have been making themselves so unwelcome in town that the Town Board might ban them altogether.
The town clerk’s office has received complaints about solicitors tricking elderly homeowners into expensive and unnecessary roof repairs, as well as complaints about solicitors who ring the doorbell at night, walk into people’s backyards or hand out candy to children.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Town Clerk Caroline Barber, who brought the issue to the Town Board for discussion.
She issues the permits, but she does not have the legal authority to revoke the permit if the solicitor misbehaves.
Several people have complained to her that solicitors won’t accept a “no” or leave the house when asked. Others said they thought the solicitors were officials who had the right to demand access to the home.
“They come to your home and demand to see your National Grid bill,” she said of one solicitation firm. “You think they’re from the utility and you have to show them your utility information.”
Then, the firm tries to get the homeowner to switch companies — usually at an additional cost.
Board member Tony Metivier said his elderly mother was recently persuaded to buy expensive roof repairs on her new roof.
Code Compliance Officer Bruce Frank said he has heard many such complaints.
“We hear that over and over again,” he said, adding that he thinks some solicitors target elderly residents.
“I think they’re more apt to be tricked,” he said.
Board member Jennifer Switzer has had problems with solicitors herself. A pest control company rang her doorbell at 8 p.m. on a Friday.
“I was shocked,” she said. “Is there any restriction as to time of day?”
Currently, solicitors with a permit can go door to door at any time, Barber said.
Frank suggested the Town Board institute a variety of rules, including higher fees and a background check for each employee, paid by the solicitation company.
But as board members discussed the many problems they had encountered with solicitors, it became clear they wanted to protect nonprofit efforts.
They focused on how to get rid of solicitors while still allowing Girl Scouts to sell cookies, students to seek donations for school trips and similar nonprofit efforts.
“Other than the Girl Scouts and the students, discourage this entirely. You haven’t named one thing that’s good about going door to door,” board member Catherine Atherden said.
Frank was ready.
“Consider not allowing any for-profit soliciting,” he said. “Door hangers could be allowed.”
He cited laws to that effect that have been instituted in other municipalities, including one that went to the U.S. Supreme Court and was upheld in 1932.
But he warned that officials would not be able to ban certain types of door-to-door activity.
Religious groups, newspaper deliveries and politicians seeking petition signatures are all protected by the First Amendment, he said.
“The Jehovah’s Witnesses, they’re trying to tell you their belief. That’s part of their beliefs,” he said. “They’re not the problem-makers, by the way. It’s really the for-profits that are causing the problem.”
The Town Board could easily amend the solicitation law to only allow nonprofits, but the law would need to be changed to separate peddlers from solicitors. That way, peddlers like the summer ice cream trucks would not be affected. The board agreed that peddlers should not be banned.
The board will discuss the matter again at a workshop meeting on Aug. 26.
