Queensbury officials adopt local law allowing e-bikes to operate in town

QUEENSBURY — Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are now permitted anywhere bikes that do not use electric-assist are allowed in the town of Queensbury, including streets where the speed limit is above 30 mph.

Warren County was considering a pilot program that would allow Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on the Warren County Bikeway for six months. The Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution on April 14 that would have approved that program, and talks have been quiet ever since.

In New York, the statute states that unless authorized by local law, e-bikes are not allowed on any municipal road with a speed limit above 30 mph. Queensbury, Lake George and Glens Falls have municipally owned roads along the bikeway.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Mayor Bill Collins said on Thursday that they had not looked into such a law as of this point.

John Strough, Queensbury’s town supervisor, announced during the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday night that the Town Board had passed the new local law.

He said that Glens Falls and Lake George should follow Queensbury’s path.

“I encourage the city of Glens Falls and the town of Lake George to adopt similar laws so that e-bikes will be allowed on the (county) bikeway, and roads that exceed 30 mph in their municipalities,” Strough said during a Thursday phone call.

Strough said that he expects talks to pick up again thanks to his announcement.

Dickinson said he hadn’t looked into such legislation for Lake George because the situation hadn’t been brought to his attention.

He said that he wasn’t aware that an e-bike wouldn’t be permitted to ride on the street if a new law wasn’t passed. But he said that if Strough thought it was the right thing to do, he would look into it.

“Absolutely,” Dickinson said about looking into a local law. “If John thinks we need it ... I’ll give him a call. John’s a bright guy, he’s looked into it.”

Collins said that when the discussion was brought to his attention in April, the council had differing opinions. Collins said that there were differing opinions on the safety element surrounding e-bikes.

Bob Landry, Second Ward councilman, was seeking more information before wanting to allow e-bikes along the bike trail. The Warren County Bikeway mostly runs through the Second Ward in the city.

“I can tell you that people on the Common Council have different views about the safety or the non-safety of e-bikes,” Collins said.

He said that he doesn’t have an opinion on e-bikes, but does have questions and would love to learn more about them.

The Queensbury Town Board passed the local law during its meeting on Monday. The board voted unanimously in favor of the proposed law, aside from board member Tim McNulty, who was absent from the meeting.

The local law will take effect upon filing by the New York Secretary of State.

Strough said that while he is in favor of e-bikes being allowed on the Warren County Bikeway and anywhere else regular bikes are permitted, he believes that there should be more rules created.

“I think we need to adopt some rules to keep our bikeways safe, and I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.