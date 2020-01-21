Queensbury names Troelstra new assistant school superintendent

QUEENSBURY – The Queensbury Board of Education announced Tuesday that it intends to appoint Denise Troelstra as the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction.
Troelstra is taking over for Kyle Gannon, who is replacing the retiring Doug Huntley as superintendent of schools. Both Troelstra and Gannon will begin their new roles on Feb. 1.
Troelstra has been the director of secondary curriculum since 2016. She began her tenure in the district in 1993 as a teacher in Queensbury Elementary School. She has taught at the elementary and intermediate schools and high school English. She has served as the chairwoman of the high school English Department and the K-12 literacy and learning strategies coach.
“Mrs. Troelstra has been a strong contributor in every facet of the Queensbury curriculum,” Gannon said in a news release. “Her strong work ethic coupled with her knowledge of the Queensbury community makes her an ideal fit for the position.”
Troelstra said she honored to be selected for the position and considers herself fortunate to work in a district that has a core foundation to embrace lifelong learning.
“Every day, I am inspired by our students and our dynamic school community who strive to learn, grow, and contribute,” she said in a news release. “Providing outstanding professional learning opportunities for our faculty and staff, continuing a culture of lifelong learning and creating a strong collaborative environment is paramount to serving our students. I look forward to working with our talented faculty and staff to provide our students with the best opportunities to explore and fulfill their dreams.”
Highlights of her tenure include increasing the number of students participating in college credit bearing courses offered at the high school; creating a highly effective new teacher induction program; increasing the overall participation in International Baccalaureate courses and the IB program; and working with faculty in analysis and evaluation of their data to improve student achievement.
Troelstra also served as an adjunct at the University at Albany and SUNY Plattsburgh where she taught graduate courses in literacy and curriculum.
The candidate search and interview process for a new director of secondary curriculum will begin this spring.
The board formally will make the appointment at its Feb. 10 meeting.