Queensbury names Troelstra new assistant school superintendent

QUEENSBURY – The Queensbury Board of Education announced Tuesday that it intends to appoint Denise Troelstra as the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction.

Troelstra is taking over for Kyle Gannon, who is replacing the retiring Doug Huntley as superintendent of schools. Both Troelstra and Gannon will begin their new roles on Feb. 1.

Troelstra has been the director of secondary curriculum since 2016. She began her tenure in the district in 1993 as a teacher in Queensbury Elementary School. She has taught at the elementary and intermediate schools and high school English. She has served as the chairwoman of the high school English Department and the K-12 literacy and learning strategies coach.

“Mrs. Troelstra has been a strong contributor in every facet of the Queensbury curriculum,” Gannon said in a news release. “Her strong work ethic coupled with her knowledge of the Queensbury community makes her an ideal fit for the position.”

Troelstra said she honored to be selected for the position and considers herself fortunate to work in a district that has a core foundation to embrace lifelong learning.