Queensbury musician writes book
Police on Tuesday morning released the name of the victim in Monday afternoon's car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road.
A man riding a motorized bicycle was struck and killed by a car on Quaker Road on Monday afternoon, police said.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he walked into Stewart’s on Aviation Road without wearing any clothes.
An autopsy has been completed on the man who died in the fatal car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road in Queensbury on Monday.
A Queensbury man was arrested in Corinth on Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, and having sexual contact with a third child under the age of 11.
Emergency personnel responded to a head-on crash with injuries that occurred late Tuesday morning on Upper Sherman Avenue in Queensbury.
An investigation into Monday's fatal car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road in Queensbury continues, state police said Tuesday.
A South Glens Falls man has admitted to entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her last year.
A Warrensbrug man is facing a felony charge after police say he used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for gas.
Two Hadley residents are accused of not properly caring for a dog.