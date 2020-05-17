Queensbury moving ahed with highway garage project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Construction has begun at the new Queensbury highway garage despite the pandemic.

Supervisor John Strough declared an emergency to keep construction going, and then the state gave municipalities an exemption.

“It was absolutely necessary to get the garage underway,” Strough said. “If that building didn’t go up and get in place by November, we’re in big trouble.”

The town had already demolished the salt barn. It will be rebuilt in a new location. Until it gets rebuilt, the town has nowhere to put its salt — which is not a problem in May, but it will become a problem quickly in six months.

The construction companies — including all subcontractors — had to submit plans to the town, detailing how they would stay safe while working. They promised to wear masks and stay apart from each other as much as possible.

“I go over and monitor it,” he said, adding that no one has violated the rules.

They are putting in the foundation for the new garage now. Connections for natural gas, water, electricity and IT are also being placed.