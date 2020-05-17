Queensbury moving ahed with highway garage project

QUEENSBURY — Construction has begun at the new Queensbury highway garage despite the pandemic.
Supervisor John Strough declared an emergency to keep construction going, and then the state gave municipalities an exemption.
“It was absolutely necessary to get the garage underway,” Strough said. “If that building didn’t go up and get in place by November, we’re in big trouble.”
The town had already demolished the salt barn. It will be rebuilt in a new location. Until it gets rebuilt, the town has nowhere to put its salt — which is not a problem in May, but it will become a problem quickly in six months.
The construction companies — including all subcontractors — had to submit plans to the town, detailing how they would stay safe while working. They promised to wear masks and stay apart from each other as much as possible.
“I go over and monitor it,” he said, adding that no one has violated the rules.
They are putting in the foundation for the new garage now. Connections for natural gas, water, electricity and IT are also being placed.
Originally, town officials hoped to start the project earlier. But the entire process of finishing the plans, going out to bid and picking the low bidders was not finished until the end of December.
The salt barn will be done before winter, but the garage itself might not be.
“We’re hoping,” Strough said. “That’s why I didn’t want to delay even more because as it was, it was iffy.”
The old highway garage will remain for cold storage.
The winning bidder was MLB Construction Services, for $2.5 million. Subcontractors for plumbing, HVAC, fire protection and electrical work added another $533,000.
