Queensbury moves one step closer to welcoming marijuana retailers

QUEENSBURY — Retail marijuana businesses may be in Queensbury sooner than anticipated.

The Town Board met about cannabis regulations again on Wednesday to review a map of the proposed local law and zone that would allow for adult-use recreational marijuana retailers and on-site consumption locations.

Board member George Ferrone questioned the need for urgency to define zoning for marijuana retailers ahead of the state cannabis board handing down regulations.

The town's senior planner, Stu Baker, said Queensbury is ahead of other towns in the state.

"This is a rapidly changing landscape in terms of regulations," Baker told the Town Board during a workshop on Wednesday.

Baker, along with the town's attorney, presented a map highlighted with red markings to indicate the available parcels for marijuana businesses and blue outlines to indicate the "sensitive use" lots that cannabis retailers would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of.

The map includes a total of 141 parcels of land in the town that are zoned commercial intensive that meet the requirements of the distance regulations. However, Baker said only 82 of the parcels were completely within the acceptable zone. Out of the 82 fully available plots of land, he said only about five to seven locations would be viable due to the details of the code that require there to be at least 1,500 feet between cannabis businesses and cannabis consumption sites. Sensitive areas are defined as amusement parks, day care centers, parks, playgrounds, places of worship, schools, pharmacies and more.

He said officials have been working on the proposal, along with Zoning Administrator Craig Brown, since June to amend the town code to include zoning for two out of the "eleven or twelve" types of cannabis licenses that will be monitored at a town level instead of state.

The town will not be able to monitor cannabis farmers as special-use operations like the retailers can be, but Baker suggested some amendments to the agricultural section of the town code to allow for some regulation of growing operations as a whole, not specific to pot plants.

Town Supervisor John Strough was concerned about changing some of the agricultural laws to prevent residents from having greenhouses, which take up 300 square feet or more, in residential zones.

"So, if I wanted to grow some mums in a greenhouse in my backyard in a greenhouse I couldn't do that?" Strough asked.

He was worried that changing certain language in the law could prevent farmers and gardeners growing "regular products."

Board member Tony Metivier expressed that he didn't really expect too much of a problem with growing in Queensbury.

"We just don't have the land or the soil that is desirable for growing. I don't think that will be a big problem for us," he said.

The board plans to set a public hearing on the proposed local law for the Nov. 21 board meeting at the Queensbury Activity Center.