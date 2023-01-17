Queensbury moves forward looking for Rachel Seeber's replacement

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board is encouraging anyone interested in the soon-to-be-vacant Queensbury supervisor-at-large position to submit their resume and a letter of intent to the board.

At the Jan. 2 organizational meeting of the Town Board, board member Tim McNulty asked Town Supervisor John Strough if he should go forward with a news release advertising the position, despite not receiving a formal letter of resignation from current at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber.

Mike Parwana, a Democrat, planned to run for a supervisor-at-large position in November, but said that was before Seeber’s seat opened up.

“I will be sending a letter of interest to be appointed to that seat. I actually declared I would be a candidate for supervisor-at-large position before she announced that she was going to resign,” Parwana told The Post-Star on Monday. “So, either way I’m in the race, whether I get appointed or not, but I will be sending a letter of interest.”

Parwana said he is “actually running to put himself out of a job” because he wants to propose the elimination of the supervisor-at-large positions to create more of a ward-style representation for Queensbury, like the city of Glens Falls has.

Queensbury has four supervisors-at-large who serve two-year terms on the county board, which oversees county government services.

In November, Seeber announced her intent to resign from the position to focus on her career and family, noting that she would begin teaching college full time on Jan. 24.

The Town Board has raised the question of her resignation at multiple meetings before the new year, but board members have now collectively decided to move forward with seeking a replacement to fill her seat.

Seeber said on Monday she felt she gave the board members enough notice to advertise the position prior to her departure, but plans to submit her formal resignation on Jan. 23, though she said she is still contemplating the effective date.

“I had hoped that 60 days’ notice would have allowed the town to advertise my impending opening, interview those interested and have a candidate that it could appoint at a meeting or a special meeting to fill the vacancy on the date created to avoid the weighted votes of my seat not being voted at the county,” she said in an email Monday. “The law is very specific with regards to resignations during an elected term of office and I have provided significant time to my colleagues to prepare and community members to inquire with respect to the position.”

Seeber was in attendance at the first Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 4, but abstained from voting on any of the resolutions before the board until the weighted votes for the wards of Glens Falls were adjusted, according to the city’s new voting zones.