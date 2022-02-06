Queensbury mourns loss of longtime teacher

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District regretfully shared news of the death of a "pillar of the middle school community" on Saturday.

Michelle Bennett was a sixth grade ELA teacher and English department chairperson for 22 years at the Queensbury Middle School, according to a news release from the district. The release referred to Bennett as "a beloved member of the community."

The school said Bennett was a dedicated member of the community and served as an educator and coach.

Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon stated that Bennett "touched thousands of lives over the past 22 years."

“This is a devastating loss for our community. Michelle cared about each and every one of her students and colleagues. She was passionate about helping children and she truly loved teaching ELA,” said Gannon in a news release. "I feel for our staff members, our students, and our athletes who were lucky enough to know her."

The release stated that the district extended thoughts to Bennett's family and the Queensbury community.

An email was sent Sunday to parents of middle and high school students to inform them of the loss.

The message to parents asked them to discuss the news with their children prior to school on Monday. Parents are encouraged to reach out to the school counselor for any support their children may need during this time.

A crisis team will be available for all students, faculty and staff on Monday, the school said. Counselors, school psychologists and social workers will be on site at the middle school to provide assistance to those affected by the loss.

