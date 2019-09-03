LAKE GEORGE -- A Queensbury man was flown to Albany Medical Center late Monday after a motorcycle crash on Route 9, according to police.
Nicholas G. Monteleone, 34, suffered numerous fractures and internal injuries after he drove into the side of a pickup truck near McGinnis Road, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police said Monteleone was headed north when he illegally tried to pass stopped vehicles in a no-passing zone around 5:45 p.m.
He veered into the southbound lane as a pickup truck driven by John J. Nelson, 53, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was making a left turn onto McGinnis, police said. The 2000 Harley-Davidson slammed into the side of the GMC pickup, and Monteleone was thrown from the bike.
No injuries were reported among the passengers in the pickup. Police attributed the crash to improper lane usage and excessive speed by Monteleone.
Lake George firefighters and Lake George Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
