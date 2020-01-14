Queensbury, Moreau wrestling with drafting rules for ground-mounted solar panels

Moreau and Queensbury are still working on their ground-mounted solar panel regulations, but Queensbury is nearly to the finish line.

Moreau is far beyond.

“Still working on it,” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz. “But I would like to wrap it up before summer.”

Queensbury has some ideas for a draft law already, which would allow ground-mounted solar panels in residential neighborhoods. The property would have to be at least 1 acre in size.

The next step for Queensbury is to get the draft law written, hold a public hearing and then vote on it.

But the Town Board can’t get that done before the moratorium on ground-mounted solar-energy installations runs out on Feb. 5.

So the board plans to extend the moratorium by two months. That requires a public hearing, which will be held on Jan. 27.

Moreau also passed a townwide moratorium last year, although ground-mounted solar panels are only currently allowed in the industrial park. That moratorium expired Jan. 9. If property owners outside the industrial park want to build a solar array now, they must go through the Zoning Board, or wait until the Town Board passes regulations.