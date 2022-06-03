Queensbury Middle School student charged with felony after alleged threat

QUEENSBURY — A 13-year-old Queensbury Middle School student was charged with a felony after authorities said he made a verbal threat involving the school on May 25.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat and was referred to the Warren County Probation Department for further action, according to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday.

An investigation into the threat was conducted by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit, as well as the school resource officer and school staff.

On Friday morning, Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon sent a note to parents about the incident, writing that school officials learned of the student's arrest on Thursday of this week.

Gannon described the details this way: "At the end of the school day on Wednesday, May 25, a Queensbury Middle School student began shouting violent threats about the school. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted, and deputies went to the student’s home to investigate. Appropriate action was taken and the student has not been in school since making the threat."

Gannon wrote that "the district was also advised that law enforcement had determined there was no means for the student to carry through with the threat."

The superintendent's statement continued: "Queensbury UFSD takes these matters seriously and is committed to keeping students and staff safe. We want our community members to feel safe and report concerns to school administration or a trusted adult. Remember: 'If you see something, say something.'"

